Attorney General James Releases Statement on Supreme Court Birthright Citizenship Ruling

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship and rejected the president’s attempt to deny citizenship to children born in the United States:

“Birthright citizenship is a constitutional guarantee that has defined this nation for generations. Our country was built by immigrants, and we draw our strength from those who come here seeking a better life. Today’s ruling preserves that promise for generations to come.

“I am relieved for the children who will never know how close the American dream came to being taken from them, and for the families who will never have to explain to a child why the country they were born in refuses to accept them.

“Every person born in the United States is an American. That was true yesterday, it is true today, and we will never stop fighting to make sure it remains true tomorrow."

Attorney General James and a coalition filed a lawsuit on January 21, 2025 challenging the president’s unconstitutional birthright citizenship executive order. The coalition secured a preliminary injunction, which was later upheld after a ruling from the Court. In February 2026, Attorney General James and 23 other attorneys general filed another brief urging the Supreme Court to reject this unprecedented attack on birthright citizenship.