Kentico Reports AIRA Customer Adoption Nearly Quadruples in the First Half of 2026

Growth driven by rapid adoption of AIRA and Kentico’s Agentic Marketing Suite, helping marketers scale content operations with AI-powered assistance.

This growth demonstrates that marketers want AI embedded directly into their workflows, helping them create better content, improve governance, and work more efficiently without sacrificing control.” — Dominik Pinter, CEO of Kentico

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentico, the content management and digital experience platform provider, today announced significant growth in customer adoption of AIRA, its AI-powered marketing assistant, and the Agentic Marketing Suite released during the first half of 2026. As marketers look to increase productivity while maintaining governance, quality, and brand consistency, organizations are increasingly turning to AIRA’s specialized AI agents to streamline content creation, optimization, and marketing operations.

Since launching AIRA, Kentico has steadily expanded its AI capabilities. The introduction of the AIRA Agentic Marketing Suite and four specialized AI agents early in 2026 has opened a new phase of engagement, accelerating adoption across an already established base of AIRA users.

- Customer adoption nearly quadruple, growing 292%

- Monthly active customers increase 220%

- Customers actively using three or more AIRA capabilities each month grows more than fiftyfold

The growth reflects not only broader adoption across the customer base, but also deeper engagement as marketers integrate AI into their day-to-day workflows.

“Organizations are moving beyond experimenting with AI and are now looking for practical ways to apply it across the marketing lifecycle,” said Dominik Pinter, CEO of Kentico. “The growth we’re seeing demonstrates that marketers want AI embedded directly into their workflows, helping them create better content, improve governance, and work more efficiently without sacrificing control.”

From AI Assistant to Agentic Marketing Suite

Built directly into Xperience by Kentico, AIRA provides marketers with AI-powered assistance across content strategy, creation, optimization, and governance. During the first half of 2026, Kentico expanded AIRA with a range of AI content management and marketing capabilities, including four new agents designed to help marketing teams execute with greater speed and confidence:

- Content Strategist – Audits structure, taxonomy, and messaging against brand standards for faster, more confident content decisions, with clear, reusable scorecards.

- Customer Journey Optimization Specialist – Delivers in-context recommendations within journeys to improve performance faster and increase campaign ROI with less guesswork.

- SEO & GEO Specialist – Optimizes metadata, structure, readability, schema, and AI extractability so every page is search-ready and GEO-ready, without developer dependency.

- Campaign Manager – Powered by brand intelligence and historical performance, it applies long-term memory and past learnings to deliver tailored recommendations that continuously improve campaign performance.

Together, these agents form Kentico’s AIRA Agentic Marketing Suite, giving marketers access to specialized AI capabilities while keeping human review at the center of every decision.

Adoption Signals a Shift from Experimentation to Everyday Use

The most notable trend is not simply customer growth, but how customers are using AIRA. While customer adoption nearly quadrupled, engagement metrics show organizations increasingly weaving AI into their regular marketing workflows. Among AIRA’s most widely adopted capabilities is AI-powered translation, helping global organizations efficiently localize website content and marketing assets across multiple languages. By reducing the time and effort required to create multilingual experiences, teams can accelerate market reach while ensuring messaging is consistent across regions.

These trends suggest marketers are moving beyond isolated AI experiments and embracing AI as a practical tool for content operations, campaign execution, and digital experience management.

AI Built for Marketing Teams

Unlike standalone AI tools that operate outside established marketing processes, AIRA is built directly into the Kentico platform, enabling organizations to maintain governance, approvals, and brand consistency while accelerating execution.

This approach allows marketing teams to benefit from AI-powered productivity gains while ensuring content remains accurate, compliant, and aligned with organizational standards.

“As AI continues to evolve, marketers need more than content generation,” said Debbie Tucek, Vice President, Product Management. “They need intelligent assistants that reduce the time and effort required to plan, create, and execute campaigns while providing greater insight into performance and optimization opportunities. That’s the vision behind AIRA and the Agentic Marketing Suite, helping teams achieve better outcomes without compromising governance or brand trust.”

To learn more about AIRA and Kentico’s Agentic Marketing Suite, visit:

Less Busy Work, Smarter Marketing With AIRA Agentic Marketing Suite

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