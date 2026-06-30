WD Capital Group Arranges $85.5 Million Financing for MIRAI, a Landmark Mixed-Use Development in Miami's Design District

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WD Capital Group has successfully arranged $85.5 million in construction financing for MIRAI , a landmark mixed-use development in the heart of Miami's Design District. The financing was structured to support construction while providing the flexibility necessary throughout the development cycle.The transaction represents another significant financing completed by WD Capital Group in South Florida's luxury real estate market and reflects continued lender confidence in premier developments backed by experienced sponsorship and exceptional design.A New Architectural LandmarkMIRAI will introduce approximately 65,000 square feet of mixed-use space, combining curated luxury retail at street level with Class A office space above.The project is the first mixed-use development in the United States designed by internationally acclaimed architect Kengo Kuma and Associates. Recognized worldwide for an architectural philosophy centered on natural materials, craftsmanship, and harmony with the surrounding environment, Kengo Kuma's work has shaped some of the world's most celebrated cultural, hospitality, and commercial destinations.Continued Confidence in Miami's Design DistrictMiami's Design District continues to attract significant investment, driven by the strength of the luxury retail market, sustained residential growth, international tourism, and continued corporate migration to South Florida. With limited opportunities for new large-scale development within the neighborhood, architecturally distinctive projects continue to generate strong interest from lenders, institutional investors, retailers, and office users alike.The successful financing underscores the continued strength of Miami's capital markets and the ability of thoughtfully designed, well-located developments to secure financing in today's lending environment."MIRAI represents a unique opportunity to introduce a highly curated mixed-use destination that reflects the evolution of Miami's Design District. Securing this construction financing marks a significant milestone and reinforces the strength of the project and the long-term outlook for the Design District."Eduardo Pelaez, Principal, WellDuo"This transaction reflects the continued demand from lenders for institutional-quality projects in Miami's most established submarkets. Despite a more selective capital markets environment, differentiated developments with experienced sponsorship continue to attract strong financing opportunities, and we are proud to have advised on a transaction that will further elevate the Design District."Emile Schachter, Managing Principal, WD Capital GroupAbout WD Capital GroupWD Capital Group is a commercial real estate capital advisory firm specializing in debt placement, structured finance, and equity solutions for developers, owners, and investors throughout the United States. The firm advises clients on construction financing, bridge loans, permanent debt, preferred equity, and other customized capital solutions across a broad range of commercial real estate asset classes.

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