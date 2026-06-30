Maryland Announces New Regional Forestry Board Structure, Seeks Local Volunteers

June 30, 2026

Members of the Forestry Board plant tulip poplars in Tawes Garden after the March state-wide meeting. Photo by Sam Crane/DNR

The Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Forestry Foundation are inviting Marylanders to join their local Forestry Boards following a statewide update to Maryland’s longstanding Forestry Board network.

Originally established under state law in 1943, Maryland’s Forestry Boards have helped connect communities to forest stewardship for more than 80 years. In spring 2026, DNR updated the Forest Conservancy District Board structure by organizing districts regionally rather than by county. The new regional structure strengthens coordination across shared landscapes and watersheds while preserving county Forestry Boards as the primary local connection for volunteers, landowners, and communities.

Under the updated structure, county boards are connected through four regional districts — Western, Central, Southern, and Eastern — while continuing the local, volunteer-driven work that has long defined Maryland’s Forestry Boards.

“Forests don’t stop at county lines,” said Maryland State Forester Anne Hairston-Strang. “This transition strengthens collaboration across Maryland while keeping local communities at the center of forestry stewardship.”

County Forestry Boards remain active in every county and Baltimore City. Volunteers help organize tree plantings, lead educational programs, support Arbor Day events, assist with Maryland’s Big Tree Program, sponsor students for the annual Natural Resources Career Camp, and promote responsible forest stewardship within their communities.

“Joining a Forestry Board is a great opportunity for people who care about forests, conservation, wildlife, agriculture, education, and community service,” said Emma Beck, field officer for the Maryland Forestry Foundation. “It’s meaningful local work, but it also connects volunteers to a broader statewide network of people committed to conserving Maryland’s forests.”

The updated structure is intended to reduce administrative burdens on volunteers while improving coordination among county boards, the Maryland Forest Service, and the Maryland Forestry Foundation. Regional boards now provide additional opportunities for county leaders to share resources, coordinate projects, and align local efforts with statewide conservation priorities. Regional Boards will be made up of chairpersons for county boards in addition to other at-large seats for county board members.

The Maryland Forestry Foundation, a nonprofit organization, serves as the umbrella organization supporting county Forestry Boards through shared resources, financial oversight, and volunteer support. The Maryland Forest Service, part of the state’s Department of Natural Resources, continues to provide professional forestry leadership, statutory oversight, and technical assistance.

Forestry Board membership is open to residents, landowners, forestry professionals, educators, students, and community members interested in conservation and natural resources. Individuals interested in learning more are encouraged to visit the Maryland Forestry Foundation website to identify their local county Forestry Board, attend a meeting, and explore volunteer opportunities. Questions about Forestry Boards or the application process may also be directed to [email protected].

More than eight decades after their creation, Maryland’s Forestry Boards continue to serve as a bridge between communities and the forests that sustain them, helping shape healthier forests and stronger communities across the state.