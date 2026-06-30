Dr. Teresa Johnson has Qualified to Run for Palm Beach County Commission District 2

Dr. Teresa M. Johnson

Haverhill Town Councilwoman, Business Professional, Lifelong PBC Resident and Affordability Advocate Dr. Teresa Johnson is Running for PBC Commission District 2

As a three-term Haverhill Councilwoman, I have experience deciding on many of the same issues as County Commissioners. I will have a minimal learning curve.” — Dr. Teresa M. Johnson

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democrat Dr. Teresa M. Johnson is running for the open District 2 Palm Beach County Commission seat. Incumbent Gregg Weiss is not seeking re-election due to term limits.Dr. Teresa Johnson is a three-term Haverhill Town Councilwoman and a longtime community leader who has served on numerous boards and committees including the Palm Beach County Re-Entry Task Force, Citizens Committee on Airport Noise and as a member of the Delta Chapter of Eta Phi Beta.Teresa has a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Degree Cum Laude in Business Administration, a Master of Science (M.S.) in Organizational Leadership and Non-Profit Management and a Doctorate degree in Public Policy and Administration.Currently, Teresa works as the Organizational Development Manager for Palm Tran . She also is an adjunct professor at McDaniel College where she taught Introduction to Public Policy. Previously, Teresa served as the Executive Director of the Northwest Community Consortium where she led local community revitalization efforts. Currently, she serves as Vice Chair of the Northwest Community Health Alliance where she improves access to healthcare for underinsured and uninsured families.As County Commissioner, Teresa will champion HOUSING AFFORDABILITY, including increasing the housing supply and ensuring the voter approved Housing Bond creates the maximum number of homeowners. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, including championing small businesses sustainability and job creation. And TRAFFIC AND INFRASTRUCTURE, including completion of a countywide Transportation Master Plan and investing in more Adaptive Signal Technology to improve traffic light timing, to name some of her priorities.“I am overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of support I have received from the community since announcing my intention to run for the County Commission. As a three-term Haverhill Town Councilwoman, I have experience deciding on many of the same issues as County Commissioners. I will have a minimal learning curve. I look forward to bringing some fresh ideas and innovative approaches to the County Commission,” said Dr. Johnson.Election Day is Tuesday, August 18.For more information, visit Teresa’s website at www.johnsonforcountycommission.com

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