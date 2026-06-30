Golden Age Games celebrate 40 years of competition, camaraderie and healthy aging

Veterans from 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa descended on Tampa, Florida, this week, eager to reconnect with old friends, size up competitors and begin another unforgettable National Veterans Golden Age Games—this year celebrating its 40th anniversary.

More than medals: friendship and purpose

The halls buzzed with greetings, laughter and slaps on the back as the more than 1,300 participants looked ahead to a week filled with competition, camaraderie and personal achievement. For many Veterans, the Games are about far more than medals. They are a celebration of perseverance, healthy aging and the lifelong friendships forged through military service.

Marine Corps Veteran John Camaerei of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was excited about returning to the Games. “It’s the camaraderie between all the Veterans, meeting people, hearing their stories and sharing mine,” he said. “That’s what keeps bringing me back.”

Before competition began, Veterans checked on sports equipment that had been shipped from every corner of the country and the U.S. territories. Rooms overflowed with crates holding bicycles, air rifles, bowling balls and other specialized equipment as athletes carefully unpacked and prepared for the week ahead. Many then made their way through the Health and Wellness Expo, where they explored VA programs, community resources and services designed to support healthy, active aging.

The first day’s excitement culminated with the opening ceremonies and the colorful Parade of Veterans, with participants proudly marching behind their state and territorial flags. One of the evening’s most memorable moments came as Puerto Rico was represented by its own flag for the first time in Golden Age Games history, earning enthusiastic applause from fellow competitors lining the parade route.

“Let the Games begin!”

In true Golden Age Games fashion, the evening concluded with the Athlete’s Oath, a symbolic torch-lighting ceremony and a rousing chorus of “Let the Games begin!”

Just hours later, alarm clocks rang long before sunrise as some Veterans boarded buses at 5 a.m. for the cycling venue while the rest of the participants slowly stirred to life. As dawn broke over Tampa, bike helmets clicked into place, tires hummed across the pavement, and the first cheers of competition carried through the humid morning air.

The first day of competition kicked off on a high note as Veterans tested their skill and determination in air pistol, air rifle, badminton, basketball, boccia, cornhole, field events, powerlifting, esports, shuffleboard, table tennis, and track and field.

Each venue has its own rhythm. Basketballs echo through gymnasiums. Boccia balls click across polished courts. The rhythmic pop of table tennis paddles mix with applause from spectators cheering every point, lift and finish-line sprint. Whether chasing medals, personal bests or simply enjoying the company of fellow Veterans, competitors embraced the first full day with encouragement and enthusiasm.

That spirit of friendly rivalry is what continues to inspire Larry Doss, Army Veteran and lead boccia official for the games. For Doss, adaptive sports provide Veterans an opportunity to remain physically and mentally engaged while reconnecting with the unique brotherhood and sisterhood many service members miss after leaving the military.



“That’s half the fun. It brings us together as a community of Veterans,” Doss said. “If we’re not talking trash, then we’ve got to question if you were really in the military. That’s how we continue the bonds we’ve built.”

Continuing the legacy of healthy aging

The 40th National Veterans Golden Age Games continue through July 2, celebrating the power of sport, wellness and connection to promote healthy, active aging among older Veterans. When the final medals are awarded, and the last farewells are exchanged, many participants will already be looking ahead to next year’s Games, when the tradition continues in Cleveland, Ohio.