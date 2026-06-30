When families thrive, Veterans thrive: VRCN partners leading the way

This month’s VetResources Community Network (VRCN) Monthly Connect centered on a critical but often overlooked idea: if we want Veterans to thrive, we must also support their families.

The conversation put children and youth at the forefront, highlighting how deeply military and Veteran life shapes their experiences. Even after deployments end, families often continue to carry emotional, financial and caregiving responsibilities. Encouragingly, nearly 40% of VRCN partners already serve military and Veteran families, and they’re creating meaningful opportunities by reaching young people where they live, learn and grow.

The message was clear: supporting Veterans means showing up for their families—and ensuring they are never an afterthought.

How Vet Centers support families

Michael Fisher, chief readjustment counseling officer for VA’s Readjustment Counseling Service—and a Pennsylvania National Guard Veteran with more than a decade of service—described Vet Centers as a “unique organization” dedicated to helping Veterans, service members and their families navigate the challenges of readjustment.

A Vet Center employee meets with a family.

“Our approach is really around this idea of connection, camaraderie and community,” Fisher explained.

Established in 1979, Vet Centers have grown into a nationwide network with more than 300 locations, 83 mobile Vet Centers and numerous satellite locations. Together, they provide counseling, outreach and referrals to meet Veterans, service members and their families where they are. All services are offered at no cost in a welcoming, non-medical setting.

“We are that group that welcomes those who serve home and also helps give that experience meaning—whatever meaning that person is looking for,” said Fisher.

Vet Centers take an intentionally broad view of family and provide support for:

Coping with deployment.

Bereavement after active-duty loss.

Transition to civilian life and trauma recovery.

Individual, group, marriage and family counseling.

As Fisher noted, “family” is defined by the Veteran: whoever matters most in their life.

For VRCN partners, Vet Centers serve as a critical bridge, offering a trusted referral pathway for families in need of deeper support and a natural partner for outreach and education in local communities.

Partner spotlight: Camp Corral’s impact on military kids

Where Vet Centers create space for healing conversations, Camp Corral creates space for connection and growth among military-connected children.

Camp Corral campers carefully fold the American flag together, honoring their families’ service and starting the day with a shared moment of respect.

CEO Phil Kowalczyk described the organization’s mission as transforming the lives of the children from wounded, ill, and fallen military families through summer camps, advocacy and year-round enrichment—all at no cost to families. Now in its 15th year, Camp Corral hosts 23 camp sessions across 19 states, with programs announced each Veterans Day.

“Our tagline is strengthening military families, one child at a time,” Kowalczyk shared. “We take that seriously because we’re thinking about the entire family unit.”

The impact is both measurable and meaningful. Since 2017:

87% of campers report making new friends.

83% say they tried something new.

Beyond the data, the experience offers something harder to quantify: belonging. Surrounded by peers with shared experiences, children gain confidence, build coping skills and find connection. Parents consistently report lasting increases in resilience and joy.

Camp Corral campers smile as they get ready to launch kayaks, enjoying a day of adventure and friendship on the water.

Camp Corral’s support continues beyond summer through teen leadership programs and family camps. Nearly 70% of participants return. As Kowalczyk put it, “We’re not a once-and-done service; if children and families want to come back, we encourage it.”

As Camp Corral continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to provide not just a camp experience, but a lasting support system for military-connected children and their families, strengthening them one child, one connection and one summer at a time.

Why join VRCN

A consistent theme throughout the session was that no single organization can meet these needs alone. That is where VRCN plays a vital role.

By participating, organizations gain:

Stronger connections to VA and peer organizations, with 92% of recent participants reporting that sessions help them build those ties.

Direct access to VA leaders and national partners, supporting practical referrals and collaboration.

A shared space to align services for children and families across programs.

For any organization serving Veterans, caregivers, survivors or military children, VRCN offers a way to connect with a broader ecosystem, one working toward the same goal: strengthening Veterans by strengthening their families.