VA Primary Care adds virtual reality to Veterans’ Mental Health Toolkit

Artificial intelligence (AI) supports Veterans’ whole health

Primary care providers across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) healthcare system are introducing virtual reality to Veterans as a new way to manage stress, reduce anxiety and support their overall health. VA providers are turning to VR to create immersive environments that support relaxation and distract from pain. The technology also offers controlled exposure to stress-inducing scenarios in a safe setting.

Monitored VR sessions give Veterans a safe setting to practice calming techniques or confront anxiety-provoking situations. In this VA video, a Veteran meets with his primary care provider to talk about how anxiety may be affecting his blood pressure. Instead of only adjusting medications, the provider suggests trying something new: a guided VR session designed to promote calm breathing and relaxation.

Wearing a VR headset, the Veteran is transported to a peaceful, virtual setting where guided prompts help slow his breathing and focus his thoughts.

“It actually helps calm my nervous system,” the Veteran says in the video. “When I put the headset on, it’s like I’m in another world and that gives me a chance to reset.”

A new tool in the exam room

Primary care providers say VR offers another way to support Veterans during routine visits. The immersive experience can help Veterans practice relaxation techniques in real time, right in the clinic.

“We have more tools now to help our Veterans feel grounded and supported,” a VA primary care provider shares in the video. “When we combine VR with traditional care, we see stronger engagement from patients.”

VR does not replace medication or therapy. Instead, it adds another layer of support. For some Veterans, learning stress-management skills in a virtual environment makes it easier to use those skills at home.

“It doesn’t take away everything,” the Veteran reflects, “but it gives me space to breathe.”

Supporting Whole Health

VA’s Whole Health approach focuses on both physical and mental well-being. Stress and anxiety can affect many areas of health, including sleep, blood pressure, and chronic pain. By offering VR as part of a care plan, providers help Veterans build skills to better manage those challenges.

The goal is simple: give Veterans practical tools that support healing, inside and outside the clinic.

As technology continues to evolve, providers across VA are exploring new ways to combine innovation with compassionate care, helping Veterans feel supported every step of the way. VR may soon become a routine part of Veteran healthcare, offering immersive support where traditional methods sometimes fall short.