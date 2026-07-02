The Learning Lab Extends 2026 Open House Series From January to June Across Singapore

The Learning Lab is continuing its 2026 Open House series with a June edition, following the completion of its January Open House held across Singapore.

Term 3 brings a shift in pace and expectations. The June Open House is our way of making sure parents have the time, the information and the right conversations before that shift begins.” — Lee Sue Lyn, Academic Director, Early Years and Lower Primary

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore — The Learning Lab is continuing its 2026 Open House series with a June edition, following the completion of its January Open House held across Singapore earlier this year.

The Learning Lab's June Open House, runs from 24 to 28 June and 1 to 5 July 2026 across seven centres: United Square, Rochester Mall, Jem, Woodleigh Mall, Seletar Mall, Marine Parade Central and Century Square. All families, from Nursery 2 to Junior College, are welcome to attend, with walk-ins accommodated subject to availability.

The January series gave families a timely start to the school year, especially as parents reviewed learning goals, weekly routines and support options such as English tuition.

As Term 1 progressed, many families also looked more closely at how their children were handling problem-solving, classroom pace and math tuition needs.

For older students, the Open House also supported families exploring junior college tuition before school timetables, CCA and assessment calendars became more crowded.

January Open House Supported Early-Year Planning

The Learning Lab’s January Open House ran from 9 to 25 January 2026 across three weekends. Sessions were held on 9 to 11 January, 16 to 18 January and 23 to 25 January, giving families several options to attend without being limited to one date.

The January edition was hosted across nine centres: United Square, Rochester Mall, Marine Parade Central, Seletar Mall, Jem, Woodleigh Mall, Century Square, Choa Chu Kang Centre and Serene Centre. The series followed a clear schedule, with Friday sessions at 12pm, 1.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm. Weekend sessions were held at 10am, 11.30am, 2pm and 3.30pm.

This structure gave families more flexibility during a busy school period. It also allowed parents to visit a centre near home, school, or work.

Helping Families Understand Learning Support

During the January Open House, families were able to explore how The Learning Lab structures its lessons across levels. The sessions helped parents better understand lesson pacing, class expectations and how students are guided through school-related tasks.

Parents were also able to view lesson materials, worksheets, problem-solving tasks and exam-style practices. These materials showed how The Learning Lab builds foundations in the early years and supports mastery at upper levels.

Academic and enrolment specialists were also available to speak with families about key school stages, including Primary 1 readiness, PSLE milestones, secondary school demands and JC exam strategies.

June Open House Builds on the January Series

Following the January edition, The Learning Lab is holding a June version of its Open House for families planning ahead for the next part of the academic year. The June Open House gives parents another opportunity to review their child’s learning needs before the next school term begins.

“Term 3 brings a shift in pace and expectations across every level. For 25 years, helping families navigate these transitions has been at the heart of what we do. The June Open House is our way of making sure parents have the time, the information and the right conversations before that shift begins,” said Lee Sue Lyn, Academic Director, Early Years and Lower Primary (United Square), The Learning Lab.

According to The Learning Lab’s published term dates, Term 2 runs from 11 March to 16 June 2026, while Term 3 runs from 17 June to 15 September 2026. This makes June a natural planning window for families who want to review progress, adjust routines, or consider extra support before Term 3 begins.

The June edition also supports parents who may not have attended the January Open House or who now have a clearer view of their child’s needs after the first half of the year.

Support Across Academic Stages

The Learning Lab’s programmes support students from Nursery 2 to Junior College 2. Its main academic programmes cover preschool, lower primary, upper primary, secondary and junior college levels.

The centre also offers English, Maths, Science, online learning and special programmes. For younger learners, the focus is on building confidence, curiosity and early academic foundations.

For primary students, the focus often shifts toward stronger comprehension, problem-solving, writing and exam readiness. For secondary and junior college students, the learning demands become more complex, with greater emphasis on analysis, subject mastery and long-term consistency.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

The Learning Lab also supports students through TLL.360, its digital learning resource. The platform gives students access to notes, practices, worksheets and quizzes with immediate feedback.

This helps students continue learning outside class and gives families another way to support revision and practice at home. The Learning Lab’s wider learning model also includes curriculum planning, teacher guidance and a classroom environment designed to encourage discussion and active participation.

According to the centre, it has 40 curriculum experts, 10 learning centres and more than 300 teachers supporting students across Singapore.

A Continued Commitment to Families

The January and June Open House editions reflect The Learning Lab’s continued focus on helping families make informed learning decisions. The January series helped parents start the school year with clearer expectations. The June edition gives families a mid-year checkpoint to review progress and prepare for the next term.

Together, both editions create more access points for parents who want to understand how academic support can fit into their child’s school year.

About The Learning Lab

The Learning Lab is a Singapore tuition and enrichment centre offering programmes for students from Nursery 2 to Junior College 2.

Its programmes cover key academic stages, including preschool, primary, secondary and junior college levels, with learning experiences designed to support subject mastery, confidence and long-term academic growth.

Media Inquiry

The Learning Lab

United Square

101 Thomson Road, Singapore 307591

Hotline: (+65) 6733 8711

Email: enquiry@thelearninglab.com.sg

Website: www.thelearninglab.com.sg

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