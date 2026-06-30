Register of Deeds preserves history as America celebrates 250 years

By: Scott Hines, Alexander County Register of Deeds

As America celebrates the 250th Anniversary of Independence in 2026, citizens across the nation are reflecting on the events, sacrifices, and principles that gave birth to the United States of America. While much attention is rightly focused on famous historical sites and national landmarks, local records maintained by county Register of Deeds offices provide some of the most valuable connections to our nation’s history.

The Alexander County Register of Deeds Office serves as the custodian of some of the county’s most important historical documents. Long before the digital age, Registers of Deeds were preserving records by pen and paper that documented the lives, property, families, and military service of Alexander citizens. Our first Register of Deeds was Mr. Moses Austin, who began recording vital documents for the county upon its formation in 1847. In those early days, the learned Mr. Austin was specifically selected for the role because of his exceptional, clear handwriting —- a critical skill when every legal transaction had to be inscribed by hand into heavy ledger books.

Because Alexander County was established in 1847, local records explicitly predate the American Civil War. Consequently, the earliest ledgers in our vault contain the somber and stark reality of sanctioned human slavery. A plain example of this is found at the very beginning of the county’s paper trail: the second official record ever entered into the Alexander County registry is a slave deed. It documents the sale of a 19-year-old enslaved girl named Catherine, who was sold from one Bostain family member to another for the sum of $100. Preserving records like Catherine’s deed ensures that the full truth of local history — and the shared stories of all our county’s early inhabitants — is never forgotten.

The structure of the office itself reflects the evolving history of North Carolina’s democracy. Prior to the Reconstruction era, the position was an appointed role filled by local justices of the peace. It was not until the ratification of the landmark North Carolina Constitution of 1868 that the Register of Deeds officially became an elected position, answering directly to the citizens.

While the country is turning 250 years old, Alexander County is celebrating 179 years. In this county’s history, a total of 32 men have held the office of Register of Deeds. Each generation has left a permanent mark on Alexander’s paper trail. From 1986 to 2018, Benjamin W. Hines was the longest-serving Register of 32 years, plus 31 years in the US Air Force, representing a lifetime of dedication to public service.

The Register’s office maintains deeds, deeds of trust, various land records, plats, easements, satisfactions, foreclosure records, marriage records, birth and death certificates, assumed business names, separation agreements, uniform commercial code filings, military discharge papers, powers of attorney, notary public oaths, and other legal instruments that tell the story of Alexander County.

As the nation commemorates the Semiquincentennial Anniversary (250th) of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, it is important to remember that historical preservation begins at the local level. Every deed, land transaction, marriage license, birth and death certificate today become part of the historical record for future generations.

North Carolina played a significant role in the nation’s founding. The state was home to the 1774 First Provincial Congress in New Bern, the 1775 Edenton Tea Party, the 1776 Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge, and the 1780 Battle of Kings Mountain. These events helped establish North Carolina’s reputation as a leader in the cause of American independence.

The North Carolina state flag proudly bears the date “May 20, 1775,” commemorating the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, one of the earliest declarations supporting separation from the mother country — Great Britain. There is no doubt that North Carolinians were among the strongest advocates for liberty during the Colonial and Revolutionary period as outlined in these key dates of America’s drive for independence.

America 250 – Key historical dates leading to American independence

• August 25, 1774 – First North Carolina Provincial Congress meets in New Bern.

• October 25, 1774 – The Edenton Tea Party is organized by 51 North Carolina women protesting British policies and public determination to boycott British imports.

• April 3, 1775 – Second Provincial Congress convenes in New Bern.

• May 20, 1775 – Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence “Mec Dec” is first governing body in the Thirteen Colonies to officially declare themselves “free and independent” from Great Britain. This date is proudly displayed on the NC flag and the state seal.

• February 27, 1776 – Patriot victory at the Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge effectively ended Royal British rule in North Carolina.

• April 12, 1776 – Adoption of the Halifax Resolves, authorizing delegates to seek independence from Britain. This was the Fourth Provincial Congress of North Carolina.

• July 4, 1776 – Declaration of Independence adopted in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

• October 7, 1780 – Patriot victory at the Battle of Kings Mountain – surprise defeat for the British turned the tide of the war in the Southern colonies.

• August 1, 1788 – North Carolina rejects immediate ratification of the U.S. Constitution until a Bill of Rights is added to protect individual liberties.

• November 21, 1789 – North Carolina becomes the 12th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution after adoption of the Bill of Rights.

As part of the America 250 celebration, citizens are encouraged to explore their own family history and learn more about the ancestors who helped build the local community. The Alexander County Register of Deeds office offers access to over 1 million pages of many historical records that can assist residents in tracing family connections, researching property, and discovering lineage records.

Alexander County’s place in the American story

1700s – Revolutionary Era – Pre-Alexander frontier development

• Bishop Spangenberg/Moravians surveys contain Lower Little River and Brushy Mtns.

• 1752 – Johnathan Barrett, an early pioneer, leaves name on Barrett’s Mountain.

• 1760s – Daniel Boone has hunting lodge in present day northern Alexander.

• 1780 – Queen/Stevenson members along Lower Little River enlisted to fight at Kings Mtn. Returned with deserted British soldier, now buried behind Rocky Springs Church.

• 1786 – Barnes deed describes Little River Baptist Church as the “Old Meeting House.”

• 1790 – Richard Cook built first mill on Rocky Creek where Linneys Mill now sits.

1847 – Alexander County created

• Formed from parts of eastern Caldwell, western Iredell, and southern Wilkes Counties, which were formed out of Anson, Burke, Rowan and Surry counties.

• Alexander County becomes the state’s 79th county. Today, NC has 100 counties.

• Register of Deeds integral to importance of land ownership in the growth of Alexander.

1847–1861 – Growth of a new county

• Alexander County begins growth as an agriculturally based county with rural heritage.

• Land records, marriage records, and other archives show the development of farms, businesses, churches, and communities.

1861–1865 – The American Civil War

• The 14-year-old county, population 5,837, contributed a remarkably high number of soldiers to the confederacy, but some Alexander County citizens fought for the Union.

• Local records preserved provide valuable insight into daily life and property ownership.

1865 – Emancipation and reunification

• Union General George Stoneman raids Alexander on Easter Sunday 1865 — burned records but the Registry deed books saved.

• Slavery abolished and the beginning of Reconstruction marked a new American chapter.

Late 1800s–1900s

• Expansion of voting rights, public education, transportation, and economic development.

• 1911 map shows Alexander towns unfamiliar today — Dealville, Bentley, Swanner, Kilby, Cedarrun, Partee, Thurston, Polycarp, Broad Shoals and Lackey are distant memories.

1967 – Alexander County Courthouse burns down

• Register of Deeds records saved from burning courthouse. Tax administrator Travis Wike helps carry deed books and other courthouse records to safety.

2026 – America’s 250th anniversary

• Thirty-two Registers of Deeds have served Alexander County, preserving the records that document every chapter of development and local history.

• The Alexander County Register of Deeds office continues its mission of preserving and protecting records that tell the story of local citizens, the county, the state, and the nation.

One of the most meaningful ways to celebrate America’s 250th birthday is to preserve local history. Family photographs, military records, letters, deeds, and other historical documents help tell the story of the nation through the experiences of ordinary citizens.

Over the years, Registers have employed various means of recording documents from handwritten books, typewriters, photography, and microfilm technologies to current digital scanners, electronic recording, and online systems. The Register of Deeds office remains committed to preserving both the historical records of the past and the public records of today. By safeguarding these documents, the Register of Deeds helps ensure that future generations will have access to the stories, achievements, and sacrifices that shaped the county, state and nation.

As the nation celebrate 250 years of freedom and self-government, citizens are reminded that history is not only found in Washington, Philadelphia, Boston, Yorktown, Valley Forge or other famous battlefields. It is also found in county courthouses, archives, family records, and the everyday documents that chronicle the lives of local residents and the people who built the community. The records preserved today will become the history studied tomorrow.

Scott H. Hines is the current Alexander County Register of Deeds. The office is located at 151 West Main Avenue, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Historical and public records information is available through the office (828-632-3152) and online (www.alexandercounty.gov/rod).

References:

• Alexander County Registry, Deed Book 1

• Alexander County Register of Deeds historical records

• https://www.carolana.com/NC/Counties/alexander_county_nc.html

• Oral history of local Alexander County citizens: Travis Wike and daughter Robin Crowe

• America 250 NC; https://www.america250.nc.gov/

• Established North Carolina Revolutionary history

• Battle of King’s Mountain; https://www.dncr.nc.gov/blog/2024/01/18/battle-kings-mountain-o-1

• History of Alexander County; https://alexandercountync.gov/wp-content/uploads/history/History-of-Alexander-County-NC.pdf

• 1911 map of Alexander County; https://www.mygenealogyhound.com/maps/North-Carolina-Maps/NC-Alexander-County-North-Carolina-1911-Map-Rand-McNally.html