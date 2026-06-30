Brianna Edwards Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Brianna Edwards, Unit Manager at Smith State Prison (SP), to Deputy Warden of Security at Smith SP, effective July 1, 2026. As Deputy Warden of Security, Edwards will be responsible for overseeing security staff members and 1,095 male offenders.

"Brianna has been a dedicated and dependable leader while working her way up through the ranks," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are proud to have her as a part of our team and are confident that she will continue to excel as she takes on her new role at Smith SP."

Edwards began her career with the GDC in 2016 at Smith SP as a Correctional Officer. In 2018, she was assigned to the Correctional Emergency Response Team, and in 2019, she was promoted to Sergeant. In 2020, she transferred to the East Personnel Action Recruitment Center as a Lieutenant, and in 2022, she returned to Smith SP in that same role. In 2023, she was promoted to Chief of Security, and in 2024, she was promoted to Unit Manager, where she currently serves.

Edwards is a graduate of Bradwell Institute and Savannah Technical College, where she completed the Certified Nursing Assistant Program. Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Effective Communication, Sergeant's Academy, Supervision I, II, and III, Portal Sergeant Training, Lieutenant's Academy, POST Instructor Training, Management I, II, and III, and Unit Manager Academy.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.