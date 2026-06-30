Stephen Foster Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Stephen Foster, Unit Manager at the Special Management Unit (SMU), to Deputy Warden of Security at Burruss Correctional Training Center (BCTC), effective July 1, 2026. As Deputy Warden of Security, Foster will be responsible for overseeing security staff members and 800 male offenders.

"During Stephen’s twenty years of service, he has consistently exemplified professionalism and dedication,” said Commissioner Oliver. “We are confident his correctional knowledge will benefit the staff and offenders at BCTC as he takes on his new role as Deputy Warden of Security.”

Foster began his career with the GDC at Johnson State Prison (SP) in 2006 as a Correctional Officer and in 2011, he was promoted to Sergeant where he also served on the TACT squad. In 2014, he transferred to Telfair SP as a Sergeant, and in 2015, he was promoted to Lieutenant at Dodge SP. In 2018, he was appointed to TACT Squad Commander, and in 2019, he was promoted to Chief of Security at Central SP. In 2020, he transferred to Baldwin SP as Lieutenant, and in 2021, he was promoted to Unit Manager at Dodge SP. In 2023, he was reassigned to the SMU as a Unit Manager, where he currently serves.

Foster’s departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Sergeant’s Academy, Management I, II, and III, Supervision I, II, and III, Chief of Security Training, Basic Management Training, Advanced Management Training, and Unit Manager Academy.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.