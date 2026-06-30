Yellowstone Avenue concrete replacement begins next week in Pocatello and Chubbuck

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin a project to replace damaged concrete on Yellowstone Avenue (US-91) on Monday, July 6. Work will begin on Yellowstone Avenue between Highway Avenue and West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck. Concrete replacement work will also occur on Yellowstone Avenue from Hurley Drive to south of Flandro Drive in Pocatello later this summer.

During construction, motorists should expect:

Single lane closures on Yellowstone Avenue and flaggers will direct traffic when necessary.

Work hours will vary. Expect daytime and nighttime work.

Access to driveways and side streets will be restricted for several hours during paving.

Work will be noisy and the area will be well lit at nighttime.

Bus stops may be temporarily relocated to maintain pedestrian safety during nearby work.

During this project, the city of Chubbuck will replace a water main on the west side of Yellowstone Avenue between Circle Inn Street and Mingo Lane. This utility work will occur during the daytime. For more information about the water main replacement, call Chubbuck Public Works at (208) 237-2430.

Yellowstone Avenue is a main thoroughfare in the area, providing access to many businesses, residences and services. Several areas of Yellowstone Avenue have deteriorated after years of heavy use, and the new concrete is expected to serve the community for 20 years. Construction is anticipated to be completed in 2027.

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