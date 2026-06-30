Hedrick Brothers Development Secures $56.5 Million Construction Loan for The Hedrick at Lake Toho in Kissimmee

The Hedrick at Lake Toho Rendering

Construction to begin on Class-A multifamily community as Central Florida’s growth continues to drive housing demand.

We will be bringing a housing option that is very much in demand in this particular area of the state. The community’s reception of the project reflects that need.” — Burk Hedrick, President of Hedrick Brothers Development

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hedrick Brothers Development has secured $56.5 million construction financing for The Hedrick at Lake Toho, a 366-unit luxury multifamily community planned along Toho Grande Boulevard in Kissimmee, marking a major milestone as the project advances into vertical construction.The Class ‘A’ community will deliver much-needed housing to one of the fastest-growing submarkets in the Orlando metropolitan area.Located on approximately 21.7 acres, The Hedrick at Lake Toho Apartments will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, and complemented by a robust amenity package designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s renters. Initial leasing is anticipated for the end of 2027, with total completion anticipated by the end of 2028.Planned amenities include a resort-style pool with cabanas and fire pit, clubhouse with coworking and gaming spaces, pickleball courts, a yoga lawn, dog park, pet wash stations, EV charging, private garages with car chargersand convenient access to Lake Tohopekaliga and surrounding trail systems.A team of nationally recognized experts Hedrick has worked with on numerous projects has been assembled to support the delivery of the community. Hedrick Brothers Construction will serve as the project's general contractor, leveraging the firm's vertically integrated relationship with Hedrick Brothers Development to provide seamless coordination from development through construction. The team also includes: Kimley-Horn as civil engineer, Scott + Cormia as architect, Innovations Design Group as landscape architect and Design Environments as interior designer.Together, Hedrick Brothers Development, Hedrick Brothers Construction, and the project’s team brings decades of experience in multifamily planning, design, engineering and construction throughout Florida and the Southeast.“Securing construction financing is a significant milestone that allows us to bring our vision for The Hedrick at Lake Toho Apartments to life,” said Burk Hedrick, President of Hedrick Brothers Development. “We will be bringing a housing option that is very much in demand in this particular area of the state. The community’s reception of the project reflects that need.”Strategically positioned along the John Young Parkway corridor, the development will provide residents with convenient access to Downtown Kissimmee, Interstate 4, Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona’s innovation district and many of Central Florida’s major employment centers.The financing follows a period of continued growth for Hedrick Brothers Development. In 2025, the company secured financing and broke ground on a $106 million multifamily community in Orlando’s Baldwin Park submarket. Earlier this year, Hedrick Brothers Development and Capstrata Group announced Edon Park, a visionary 22-acre mixed-use destination in Kissimmee designed to bring residential, retail, hospitality and entertainment uses together in a walkable environment.###About Hedrick Brothers DevelopmentHedrick Brothers Development is a full-service real estate development organization which develops, owns and manages institutional-grade residential, commercial and industrial projects. Through its sister company, Hedrick Brothers Construction, a trusted name throughout the state of Florida in the construction industry since 1979, they can provide integrated vertical services to streamline the complete development process. With a long-term vision and a deep commitment to integrity, innovation, and value creation, Hedrick Brothers Development leverages its deep-rooted industry expertise and partnerships to deliver transformative developments, setting new standards for quality and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.hedrickbrothersdevelopment.com About Hedrick Brothers Construction: Hedrick Brothers Construction is a privately held, Florida-based construction management, general contracting, and design-build firm, serving clients since 1979. Headquartered in West Palm Beach with regional offices in Miami, Stuart, and Orlando, the company delivers high-quality commercial, institutional, multifamily, and luxury residential projects across the state. With a commitment to craftsmanship, integrity, and innovation, Hedrick Brothers provides full-service solutions including preconstruction, virtual design & construction (VDC-IDS), and complex project execution for both public and private sectors. Led by Founder and CEO Dale R. Hedrick, the company is recognized for its disciplined approach, collaborative culture, and long-standing relationships within the industry and community. For more information, visit HedrickBrothers.com.

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