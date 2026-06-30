Studio Lingo Brings Modern, Sustainable Residential Design to Southern Delaware

A recently completed residential project in Georgetown, DE designed by the newly launched Studio Lingo.

Studio Lingo launches in Sussex County, delivering modern, sustainable residential design paired with construction consulting and bespoke furniture making.

Our mission is to combine passive, energy-smart strategies with timeless, hyperlocal design, creating healthy environments that enhance the way people live every day.” — Robert "Rob" Lingo, Owner, Studio Lingo

GEORGETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studio Lingo Brings Modern, Sustainable Residential Design to Southern DelawareStudio Lingo, founded by industry expert and Sussex County native Robert “Rob” Lingo, is proud to announce its official launch, bringing a fresh perspective on modern home design to Coastal Southern Delaware. The firm introduces a versatile service model that merges full-service residential design with construction consulting and bespoke, in-house furniture making.Studio Lingo was founded with a vision to introduce thoughtful, modern design to the region while honoring the natural beauty, history, and character that make Southern Delaware unique. Lingo’s concept aims to streamline the residential development process by providing homeowners and builders with a single, expert point of contact from initial concept through final construction."We are excited to bring a fresh, cohesive approach to the local residential market," said Lingo, Founder of Studio Lingo. "By combining meticulously detailed construction drawings with hands-on consulting and oversight, we are eliminating the opportunity for any gaps to form between the design intent and what gets executed on the jobsite. We deliver a stress-free, curated experience for our clients, and contractors appreciate the additional clarity as well."Lingo brings nearly two decades of industry expertise back home with this launch. A Cape Henlopen High School graduate, he earned his Bachelor of Architecture from Virginia Tech before honing his design skills working for the renowned firm Lake Flato Architects. Seeking a deeper connection to the build process, he transitioned into a construction superintendent role, leading complex, multi-million dollar projects in collaboration with several well renowned architects. Having recently relocated his family from Texas back home to Sussex County, he is eager to help shape the future of the place where he grew up."Southern Delaware is experiencing tremendous growth, but much of the residential design landscape and approach to development have remained unchanged," said Lingo. "Our goal is not to bring big-city design trends to the area. It's to create homes better suited for modern living that are more sustainable, intentional, and connected to the land, while respecting the culture and natural environment that make this region special."As growth continues throughout Sussex County and Coastal Delaware, Studio Lingo hopes to contribute to a new generation of building that embraces innovation with careful consideration of the area's pines, farmland, and waterways. Offerings include new homes, additions, renovations, and unique accessory buildings - along with bespoke furniture and woodworks thoughtfully designed and crafted to create truly cohesive spaces."Great design doesn't bulldoze the landscape - it yields and embraces it," said Lingo. "We see a golden opportunity to redefine how Delaware builds. Our mission is to combine passive, energy-smart strategies with timeless, hyperlocal design, creating healthy environments that enhance the way people live every day."For more information, visit StudioLingo.com About Studio LingoStudio Lingo is a comprehensive residential design studio based in Southern Coastal Delaware, also offering construction consulting and bespoke furniture making. Founded by Sussex County native Robert Lingo, the firm specializes in modern, passive design concepts, offering ground-up home design, renovations, additions, custom pieces, and owner-focused consulting services. Studio Lingo's mission is to create highly functional homes that balance contemporary design with a deep respect for nature, place, and lifestyle.Media Contact:Robert Lingo, OwnerStudio Lingo LLCPhone: (302) 381-0276Email: info@studiolingo.comWebsite: studiolingo.comInstagram: @rob.studiolingo

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