Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

Move United's Dana Dodge helps surprise athlete Alyssa Weeks along with Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports Executive Director MiKayla Briere with custom fit adaptive sports equipment thanks to a grant from The Hartford

Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment

We are proud to partner with The Hartford to provide Alyssa with a recumbent trike that will open the door to even more opportunities for recreation, independence, and adventure.” — MiKayla Briere, Executive Director of Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports

WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports (WVAS), a nonprofit organization based in Waterville Valley, N.H., was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled WVAS, an organization within the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including three recumbent e-assist trikes, a children’s recumbent trike and an enclosed trailer for its adaptive biking program.The Hartford also surprised Alyssa Weeks, a 9-year-old athlete who participates in biking and skiing, with a custom-fit recumbent trike. Alyssa-Marie is looking forward to growing her independence and learning a new hobby/skill. Her mother, Sarah Weeks shared, “As her parents, the amount of appreciation, joy and amazement that is filling our hearts, while watching her feel confident to try something new is indescribable. As a family, we are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to our next adventures!”"We are proud to partner with The Hartford to provide Alyssa with a recumbent trike that will open the door to even more opportunities for recreation, independence, and adventure," said MiKayla Briere, Executive Director of Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports. "Alyssa has been a valued participant in our adaptive programs for many years, and it has been empowering to watch her confidence, skills, and determination grow. From earning a medal at this year's Special Olympics Winter Games to embracing new challenges on a recumbent trike, Alyssa exemplifies the power of adaptive sports to transform lives."WVAS offers year-round adaptive programming, including skiing, biking and more. Group bike rides are a highlight of WVAS’ biking program, with friends and family invited to participate in rides throughout Waterville Valley.Each year, WVAS serves more than 150 individuals through 800 program sessions. This summer, the organization is offering adaptive biking, paddling, camping and other activities.

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