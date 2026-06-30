CAST ANNOUNCED FOR MUSE: THE SHAKESPEARE MAYHEM MUSICAL - A Featured Production of 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Muse Musical Logo2 Muse Cast 2

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fresh off its sold-out industry presentation at Lincoln Center, the producers of MUSE are thrilled to announce the cast of MUSE: The Shakespeare Mayhem Musical, a new musical created by students at the prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy, which will be a feature presentation of the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.The cast includes Dallyn Vail Bayles (National Tour: Phantom of the Opera), Karis Brizendine ( LA Theatre: American Idiot), Thom Bergamo (Off-Broadway: Camp Morningwood (A Very Naked, Musical!), Megan Colton (National Tour: Hadestown), Eleni Kutay (National Tour: TINA – The Tina Turner Musical), Nate Janis (NY: Not Ready for Primetime) as Shakespeare, Sydney Kamel (Off Broadway: Paparazzi!), Luis Rivera (Edinburgh Fringe: Kafka's The Metamorphosis: The Musical "with Puppets”) as Macbeth, Maya Rowe (NY City Center: The Wild Party), and Maya Sta. Ana (Regional: Twelfth Night).The new musical comedy Muse! features music and lyrics by Hanna Andréa , who also co-wrote the book with a team of students led by educator and playwright Lisa Sanderson. Muse will be presented as a featured production at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world’s largest arts festival. The production will play at the Underbelly ’s Cowbarn. www.MuseTheMusical.com Inspired by the students after finding themselves without roles in a school production, Muse was created as a student-driven project that evolved into a fully realized new work, earning a successful preview at Lincoln Center's Clark Studio Theater and now making its international debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Muse is a bold, original musical that mirrors its own story of young artists taking control of their creative futures. Following a successful New York presentation at the Clark Theatre at Lincoln Center featuring the original student cast, the show is now moving into its next chapter, supported by a seasoned team of Broadway professionals and heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.Blending pop musical comedy with absurdist theatrical flair, Muse! invites audiences into the imagination of a young William Shakespeare—before he became the Bard—where his own characters revolt and battle for the chance to become his first great play.Before he was the Bard, he was just Will… with a problem: his publisher will only print one of his plays. With Puck as instigator, Lear, Cleopatra, the Macbeths, and more of Shakespeare’s greatest characters erupt into rebellion in a chaotic race to become the chosen tale. Pop musical comedy meets absurdist theatre in this riotous story of ambition, ego, and the birth of a legend.Muse! is a fast-paced theatrical showdown as icons of literature compete for the spotlight in a pop-infused musical spectacle that celebrates creativity, ego, and the unpredictable nature of storytelling.Concept Album Now Available - Ahead of its Fringe debut, Norwegian-American pop artist Hanna Andréa released the official concept album for Muse! online, giving audiences an early taste of the show’s energetic pop score and irreverent humor. The album is available on major streaming platforms (Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify).The creative team includes Music and Lyrics by Hanna Andréa, who is also a Co-Writer, and Lead Writer Lisa Sanderson; Director Mindy Cooper (Chicago, Titanic); music director Seth Farber (Soul Doctor); and orchestration by James Conner. Casting is by Murnane Casting/Chad Eric Murnane, CSA, and Amber Snead, CSA. The stage manager is Marissa Councill, and the assistant director and assistant stage manager is Matthew Dunivan. General management by LDK Productions/Michael Shannon. Muse! is produced by Leikari Lochlann, and executive produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket (Be More Chill, Mama I'm A Big Girl Now, and Without You), with associate producer Logan DeWitt (Pen Pals).Underbelly's the Cowbarn is at Bristo Square (Bristo Square, Teviot Place, Edinburgh EH8 9AG)Bios:Hanna Andréa (Music & Lyrics / Co-Writer) is a pop artist, songwriter, composer, and lyricist whose work for the stage bridges pop music and theatrical storytelling. Her songs combine contemporary musical styles with witty lyricism and character-driven storytelling, helping shape the energetic sound of Muse!.Lisa Sanderson (Lead Writer / Co-Creator) is a playwright and theatre educator whose work explores bold storytelling and inventive theatrical form. She is currently on faculty at the Interlochen Center for the Arts, where she develops new works with emerging artists. Muse! represents her latest collaboration, blending literary inspiration with contemporary musical theatre.Mindy Cooper (Director) is a Broadway director, choreographer, and former performer whose career spans more than four decades. A champion of new work, she has directed and choreographed productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and across the U.S., including Dracula – The Musical, Soul Doctor, and 50 Shades! The Musical Parody. She is the co-founder of Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank (C3T), an acclaimed new works festival, and has received numerous awards recognizing her work in theatre and multimedia.Tickets and additional information about Muse! The 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe will be available through the show’s official website and the Fringe ticketing platform.For updates, music from the concept album, and future casting announcements, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.