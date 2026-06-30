Great American Green Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary at Decatur WatchFest '26 with 'Bring the Game Home' Giveaway

Visitors Can Experience Innovative Turf Solutions and enter to Win a $20,000 Backyard Mini Pitch

Celebrating 50 years in business at Decatur WatchFest makes this milestone especially meaningful for our team ... we're excited to give one family the opportunity to bring a custom turf system home.” — Darryl Dulong, CEO of Great American Green

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Green , in partnership with Brock USA and Tailor Made Grass, launched the "Bring the Game Home" raffle at Decatur WatchFest '26, giving one winner the opportunity to receive a $20,000 backyard turf system. The activation is part of Great American Green's 50th anniversary celebration, marking five decades of creating backyard and athletic spaces since the company's founding during America's Bicentennial in 1976.As part of the activation, Great American Green installed two authentic turf spaces at Decatur WatchFest '26, including the YMCA of Metro Atlanta and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Mini Pitch. The installations showcase recreational turf systems featuring custom synthetic turf, Brock USA's advanced shock pad technology for added cushioning and impact attenuation, and a Georgia-produced natural fiber infill designed to improve safety, comfort and playability.Throughout the festival, attendees have been experiencing the mini pitches firsthand, learn more about residential and commercial turf applications, and enter the "Bring the Game Home" raffle via an on-site QR code for a chance to win."Celebrating 50 years in business at Decatur WatchFest makes this milestone especially meaningful for our team," said Darryl Dulong, CEO of Great American Green. "For five decades, we've helped families, schools and communities create spaces for recreation and connection, and we're excited to give one family the opportunity to bring a custom turf system home."Members of the media are invited to visit Decatur WatchFest '26 on Wednesday, July 1, to interview some of the team and/or participate in an on-camera soccer kick challenge with Dulong and the Great American Green partners in the Decatur WatchFest, tour the installations and learn how homeowners are investing in custom recreational spaces.Time: 1 p.m.Location: Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St, Decatur, GA 30030For those unable to attend Decatur WatchFest '26, or for participants hoping for another opportunity to win, Great American Green plans to host a second "Bring the Game Home" giveaway through its social media channels at the start of the school year. Consumers are encouraged to follow Great American Green for updates and future giveaway announcements.For more information about the giveaway and official raffle rules, visit www.GreatAmericanGreen.com . For press inquiries or to schedule an interview and learn more about the pitch systems, please contact Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 or Skylar Peterson at (774) 571-1357.# # #About Decatur Watch FestDecatur WatchFest '26 is a 34-day festival running throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™. It will showcase more than 60 matches on three giant screens on the Decatur Square, 34 free concerts featuring national and local music, and a range of other experiential activations.About Great American Green Inc.Founded in 1976, Great American Green is one of the Southeast’s longest-standing synthetic turf installation companies. With roots in landscape design and nearly three decades of experience in the synthetic turf industry, the company specializes in high-quality recreational, athletic, and landscape turf solutions. Great American Green combines expert craftsmanship, rigorous quality standards, and deep industry relationships to create durable, innovative installations for communities, businesses, schools, and residential clients throughout the region.About Brock USABrock was founded in 1998 as a source for player safety products. Today, the mission remains the same: To protect the athlete and protect the game by inventing innovative products for artificial turf backed by science, research, and education. “PROTECT THE PLAYER. PROTECT THE GAME.”About Tailor Made GrassTailor Made Grass saw an opportunity to truly change the way artificial turf is produced with a focus on performance and environmental impact. For years, the synthetic grass industry has been unable to provide a recyclable product—meaning, a product that can be easily recycled at the end of its life cycle back into a usable resin that can be used to produce other products. Traditional polyurethane backed products do not allow for recyclability. Using proprietary technology and engineering, Tailor Made Grass’ Pinnacle Back ™ product line not only allows for 100% recyclability, but also unprecedented drainage, and exceptional tuft bind. The best news is Tailor Made Grass achieved all of this while maintaining a cost structure equal to that of traditional polyurethane turf produced in the United States.

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