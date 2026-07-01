Arizona District Export Council Convenes North American Exceptionalism Forum with Canadian Ambassador Mark D. Wiseman

Arizona District Export Council Chair Carol Colombo speaks with Canadian Ambassador Mark D. Wiseman during the inaugural North American Exceptionalism Forum at the Phoenix Art Museum.

North America is the most competitive and resilient economic region in the world.” — Ambassador Mark D. Wiseman

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 300 senior business, government, military, academic, and community leaders gathered at the Phoenix Art Museum on June 23 for the inaugural North American Exceptionalism Forum, convened by the Arizona District Export Council (AzDEC) and featuring Canada's Ambassador to the United States, Mark D. Wiseman.The invitation-only forum launched a new strategic dialogue centered on a defining question: As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, how can Canada, the United States, and Mexico more effectively leverage their complementary strengths to ensure North America remains the most competitive, resilient, secure, innovative, and prosperous economic region in the world?The discussion explored how North America can move beyond traditional trade policy to strengthen long-term competitiveness through deeper cooperation in strategically important sectors, including critical minerals, energy, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, aerospace and defense, and trusted supply chains. Throughout the evening, participants examined how trade policy, industrial strategy, supply-chain resilience, and national security are converging and why closer regional coordination will be essential to North America's future prosperity and security.As Arizona has emerged as a national leader in semiconductor manufacturing, advanced technologies, mining, aerospace and defense, international investment, and cross-border trade, the state provided an ideal venue for a forward-looking discussion on the future of North America.“North America is the most competitive and resilient economic region in the world,” said Ambassador Wiseman. “Arizona knows this first-hand. As a dynamic hub of trade, investment and supply chain integration between Canada, the United States and Mexico, Arizonans see every day how our partnership drives growth at the local level. Our collaboration is not just about economic efficiency. It is about ensuring shared security and long-term prosperity. By continuing to work, invest and innovate together, we keep North America globally competitive and deliver real benefits for our citizens and businesses.”Ambassador Wiseman, who was appointed Canada's Ambassador to the United States in February 2026, drew upon his distinguished career in global finance, investment management, and public service to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of North American cooperation.The forum also came on the eve of another milestone in the Canada–Arizona relationship: the official opening of Canada's new Consulate in Phoenix on June 24. The new office reflects the growing economic and strategic importance of Arizona within the Canada–U.S. relationship and highlights the expanding partnership between Canada and the State of Arizona.“For generations, North America has benefited from deep economic integration and trusted partnerships,” said Carol Colombo, Chair of the Arizona District Export Council. “But today's geopolitical environment demands something more. It requires us to think strategically about how we align and more fully leverage our complementary strengths, not only to enhance trade, but to strengthen innovation, national security, supply-chain resilience, and long-term competitiveness.”“The North American Exceptionalism Forum was created to begin what we believe will become one of the most important strategic conversations shaping the region's future,” she continued. “North America's greatest opportunity lies not simply in what each of our countries can accomplish on its own, but in what we can accomplish together.”About the Arizona District Export CouncilThe Arizona District Export Council (AzDEC) is Arizona’s Voice for International Trade. A nonprofit organization working in partnership with the U.S. Commercial Service, AzDEC helps Arizona businesses expand exports and compete successfully in global markets, advocates for policies that strengthen Arizona’s international competitiveness, and convenes strategic dialogue on the issues shaping Arizona’s role in the global economy. Through education, leadership, public-private collaboration, and trade advocacy, the Council strengthens Arizona’s position as a leader in international commerce, investment, and global economic engagement.

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