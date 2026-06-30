Countryside Chevrolet Provides Vehicle Sales and Service in Franklin, North Carolina

The western North Carolina dealership offers new and used Chevrolet vehicles, an automotive service center, and a parts department.

FRANKLIN NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Countryside Chevrolet Inc., a Chevrolet dealership in Franklin, North Carolina, provides vehicle sales, automotive service, and parts to customers across western North Carolina.The dealership offers new Chevrolet models and a selection of used vehicles. Buyers work with the sales team to find vehicles that fit their needs and arrange financing options. The dealership serves first-time buyers, families, and commercial customers who need reliable transportation.Countryside Chevrolet maintains a service department for routine maintenance and repairs on Chevrolet and other vehicle brands. From oil changes and tire rotations to engine diagnostics and major repairs, the service team handles a full range of automotive work.The parts department stocks Chevrolet-specific components and accessories. Customers who need parts for their vehicles can purchase items directly from the dealership or place special orders for specific components.Located in the mountain communities of western North Carolina, Countryside Chevrolet serves buyers and vehicle owners in Franklin and the surrounding area, providing a local dealership option for vehicle purchases and ongoing automotive care.

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