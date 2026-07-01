Dr. Rae Lundy Earns Third Place at the 2026 Ms. Corporate America Nationals, Bringing National Recognition to Georgia

Dr. Rae Lundy Nationals Dr. Yvette Etheridge, Dr. Janice Crenshaw, Dr. Rae Lundy and Dr. Jacqueline MOhair Dr. Rae Lundy Ms. Corporate America Nationals Competition 3rd Place Winner

Dr. Rae Lundy Earns Third Place at the 2026 Ms. Corporate America National Competition, Bringing National Recognition to Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Rae Lundy Earns Third Place at the 2026 Ms. Corporate America National Competition, Bringing National Recognition to GeorgiaThe State of Georgia is celebrating a significant achievement as Dr. Rae Lundy, Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026, earned Third Place at the 2026 Ms. Corporate America National Competition, distinguishing herself among an exceptional field of professional women representing states from across the nation.The national competition recognizes accomplished women who excel in business, leadership, community service, and professional achievement while making meaningful contributions within their communities. Dr. Lundy's outstanding performance reflects her dedication to servant leadership, professional excellence, and empowering others through education and wellness."Representing Georgia on the national stage has been an incredible honor," said Dr. Rae Lundy. "This experience has reinforced my commitment to serving others, leading with authenticity, and inspiring women to pursue excellence while remaining true to their purpose."Dr. Lundy's success follows months of preparation and coaching from Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2025, Dr. Yvette Etheridge, who also achieved a Second Place National Finish during the 2025 Ms. Corporate America National Competition. Drawing from her own national experience, Dr. Etheridge mentored Dr. Lundy throughout her preparation, providing guidance in leadership development, interview preparation, stage presence, and competition strategy."Watching Dr. Rae Lundy represent Georgia with such excellence has been incredibly rewarding," said Dr. Yvette Etheridge. "She prepared diligently, remained authentic throughout the process, and represented our state with grace, professionalism, and confidence. I could not be more proud of her accomplishment."Dr. Lundy was also surrounded by an outstanding support team throughout the national competition. Standing beside her were members of her loving family, whose encouragement and unwavering support provided strength throughout the journey.Also supporting Dr. Lundy at the national competition were Ms. Georgia Corporate America Honorary Queen Dr. Janice Crenshaw and current Ms. Fayette County Corporate America 2026 Sophia Gethers, both of whom proudly represented the Georgia delegation while demonstrating the spirit of sisterhood and collaboration that defines the organization.The success of Georgia's titleholders reflects the vision of Dr. Jacqueline Mohair, State President of Ms. Georgia Corporate America, who has focused on developing women leaders through mentorship, executive leadership training, personal branding, community engagement, and professional development."Dr. Rae Lundy's achievement is a proud moment for the entire State of Georgia," said Dr. Jacqueline Mohair. "Her Third Place national finish reflects not only her personal commitment to excellence but also the strength of the leadership culture we continue to build within the Ms. Georgia Corporate America organization. We are committed to preparing women to lead with integrity, serve with purpose, and create lasting impact in their communities."Georgia's consecutive national Top Three finishes by Dr. Yvette Etheridge in 2025 and Dr. Rae Lundy in 2026 demonstrate the state's growing reputation for producing exceptional women leaders prepared to compete—and succeed—on the national stage.As Ms. Georgia Corporate America 2026, Dr. Lundy will continue serving throughout the state by promoting leadership, mental wellness, community engagement, and the empowerment of women in business and public service.About Ms. Georgia Corporate AmericaMs. Georgia Corporate America is the official Georgia state program of the Ms. Corporate America Organization. The program recognizes and develops accomplished professional women who lead through business excellence, community service, mentorship, and civic engagement while inspiring the next generation of women leaders across the State of Georgia.Media ContactCROWNED Corporate MagazineMedia Relations DepartmentEmail: info@crownedcorporatemagazine.comWebsite: www.crownedcorporatemagazine.com **###**

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.