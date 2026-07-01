iPlan Global and Levridge - Strategic Partnership to Transform Agribusiness and Grain Value Chains Across Africa

Combining ERP expertise and agribusiness innovation to modernize operations, improve visibility, and drive growth across Africa.

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iPlan Global and Levridge are pleased to announce a new partnership, allowing iPlan to be a service provider of Levridge products, bringing together two organizations committed to delivering innovative solutions for agribusiness. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering world-class digital transformation solutions to the agriculture sector across South Africa and the African continent.Meeting the Evolving Needs of Modern AgribusinessAs agricultural enterprises face increasing pressure to improve efficiency, profitability, traceability, sustainability, and operational visibility, modern ERP platforms have become a critical component of long-term success.By combining Levridge's deep industry expertise and purpose-built agribusiness functionality, with iPlan’s extensive experience in enterprise technology implementation and support across the globe, we are uniquely positioned to help agricultural businesses modernise their operations and unlock new opportunities for growth.The Levridge platform, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, delivers a powerful, purpose-built solution that unifies grain management, inventory, commodities, logistics, financials, and reporting. It gives agribusinesses the visibility, control, traceability, and scalability to run smarter, connected operations.Supporting Africa’s Agricultural Growth and ResilienceWe believe this partnership arrives at an important time for Africa's agricultural sector. As the continent continues to strengthen food security, expand agricultural exports, and improve supply chain resilience, there is an increasing need for technology platforms that can support greater efficiency and transparency throughout the grain value chain.“We are excited to partner with iPlan Global, an organization that shares our commitment to delivering practical, results-driven solutions,” said John Melland, CEO of Levridge. “Their expertise in ERP implementation and business transformation complements our platform and creates a strong opportunity to expand our reach and bring Levridge’s industry knowledge and technology to new regions and customers around the world.”iPlan Global echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the value of combining technology with execution. “Partnering with Levridge allows us to deliver specialized ERP solutions tailored to the agribusiness sector,” said a spokesperson for iPlan Global. “Together, we can help organizations simplify complex processes, streamline operations, and realize the full value of their ERP investments.”Addressing Key Agriculture Industry ChallengesThe combined strengths of iPlan and Levridge will enable agricultural organizations to address key industry challenges including:- Improved visibility across the grain value chain- Enhanced operational efficiency and resource utilization- Better inventory and commodity management- Greater traceability and compliance- Improved decision-making through real-time data and analytics- Scalable digital platforms capable of supporting future growth- Reduced operational risk through integrated business processesDriving Growth Across Africa’s Agricultural EconomyTogether, iPlan and Levridge are committed to delivering industry-leading solutions, expert guidance, and trusted advisory services that help agricultural businesses navigate an increasingly competitive and technology-driven future.This partnership reflects our shared vision of empowering agribusinesses across South Africa and Africa with the digital tools needed to drive innovation, strengthen supply chains, and contribute to the sustainable growth of the continent's agricultural economy.About LevridgeLevridge Inc. is a premier ag-tech company delivering transformative accounting and business solutions tailored to the agricultural industry. Powered by the secure, cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics platform, Levridge empowers agribusinesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and optimize performance. https://www.levridge.com/ For more information:John MellandCEO, Levridgejohn.melland@levridge.comAbout iPlan GlobaliPlan Global is a business consulting and ERP implementation firm specializing in business process optimization, system design, and digital transformation initiatives. With a global footprint and a team of industry experts, iPlan Global partners with organizations to align people, processes, and technology delivering scalable solutions that drive operational efficiency and sustainable growth. https://iplan.global/ For more information:Gavin GroblerSales Consultant, iPlan Globalgavingrobler@iplan.global

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