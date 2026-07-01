Sunlarge Industries & Sunlarge Filaments REBRAND as WinIndia Industries & WinIndia Filaments

WinIndia Industries & WinIndia Filaments

New Identity Marks the Next Chapter of Growth, Innovation and International Expansion Under the Leadership of Dr. K. Pundaleeka Sarode

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunlarge Industries Private Limited and Sunlarge Filaments Private Limited, established names in India's monofilament yarn and bristles industry, today announced their renaming to WinIndia Industries Private Limited and WinIndia Filaments Private Limited, respectively.

The rebrand marks a defining moment in the companies' evolution, reflecting the vision of the Board of Directors, who have steered them since the post-Covid years — a period that tested businesses worldwide. Under the chairmanship of Dr. K. Pundaleeka Sarode, a member of the majority shareholding family, the Board has guided both companies through disruption to a position of renewed strength, setting the stage for their next phase of growth.

A New Identity for a New Era

The WinIndia identity reflects the companies' ambitions at home and abroad. The name carries a spirit of achievement and national pride, signalling the intent of the ownership and management to take the WinIndia brand into international markets. Built on a long-standing reputation for quality and reliability in monofilament yarn and bristles manufacturing, this rebrand is the platform from which the companies will extend that reputation to a wider, global stage.

Leadership's Vision

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. K. Pundaleeka Sarode, Chairman, said:

“WinIndia is more than a new name — it is a statement of intent. Our ownership has always been committed to the long-term wellbeing of all our stakeholders: our customers, our vendors, our banking partners, our employees, and the communities we operate in. The post-Covid years tested us, and we emerged stronger. This rebrand celebrates that strength and signals what lies ahead. We are excited about the future of WinIndia and the opportunities we see across both domestic and international markets.”

Continuity for All Stakeholders

While the identity is changing, the companies assure every stakeholder that the transition has been designed to be seamless. Both companies continue to operate from their existing locations, with the same leadership and team. All existing contracts, commercial relationships, and arrangements remain in force, unmodified. Stakeholders will be individually notified as communication channels — including email addresses and the company website — are updated in a timely manner.

About WinIndia Industries Pvt. Ltd. & WinIndia Filaments Pvt. Ltd.

Formerly Sunlarge Industries and Sunlarge Filaments, WinIndia Industries and WinIndia Filaments manufacture high-quality monofilament yarn and bristles. Backed by decades of experience, a loyal customer base, and a commitment to quality and innovation, the WinIndia group is well-positioned to build on its established market standing and expand into new geographies under its new identity.

About Dr. K. Pundaleeka Sarode

A practicing medical oncologist and haematologist for over 30 years, Dr. K. Pundaleeka Sarode, M.D., is one of the most prominent cancer specialists in the United States. His business acumen is reflected in the founding of the Future Diagnostics Group in Illinois, which advanced localized cancer diagnostic capabilities — work that inspired the launch of FDI Care (Futuristic Diagnostic Imaging Centre) in India, bringing the same standard of advanced nuclear medicine and diagnostic imaging to the country. His other ventures include solar and wind power generation.

At FDI Care, Dr. Sarode assembled a leadership team headed by K. Shivananda Pai and Adithya Nanjunda, who helped steer the business to become the second-largest supplier of radiopharmaceuticals for cancer diagnosis in India, ahead of its successful sale to the country's leading player in March 2025. This team is now applying the same determination and focus to WinIndia Industries and WinIndia Filaments, joined by Manohar Sarode, a veteran entrepreneur in textiles, together aiming to make WinIndia synonymous with monofilament excellence.

Dr. Sarode is also a committed philanthropist and active fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, the AVON Breast Cancer Walk, and various religious and charitable institutions. Through a distinctive “power purchase donation” model, he has deployed over 4 MW of renewable energy capacity across educational institutions in Illinois — allowing them to benefit from sharply reduced energy rates before the entire solar infrastructure is donated to the institution outright.

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