LDWF Enforcement Division Investigating Fatal Boating Incident in Terrebonne Parish

Baton Rouge, Jun 30, 2026 - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred on June 27 in Terrebonne Parish.

Agents along with deputies from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the body of Donald P. Webre, 73, of Houma, from Rice Bayou around 3:15 p.m. on June 27.

Agents were notified around 11 a.m. on June 27 that Webre’s family had not heard from him since the day before. Agents were advised that Webre traveled to Rice Bayou to tend to a stationary butterfly net.

Agents and deputies located Webre’s vessel moored alongside a barge in Rice Bayou without Webre in the vessel. Agents and deputies immediately began searching the water and found his body in the water. His body was turned over to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

The LDWF Enforcement Division will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. It is unknown at this time what caused Webre to enter the water. His body was found without wearing a personal flotation device.