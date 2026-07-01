COASTAL HERITAGE BANK ESTABLISHES JOSEPH C. HAYES COMMUNITY BANKER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Pictured from left to right: Stephen Amico, Susan Rose, Maria Vafiades, Joseph C. Hayes, Krystin Ruzzano, Jamie Sawtelle, Lisa Santaniello, Nancy Karstunen, Heather Carlisle.

Inaugural Award Honors Legacy of Leadership, Community Commitment, and Relationship-Based Banking

Joe Hayes helped shape not only this institution, but the values that continue to define it.” — Robert Terravecchia, Chairman/CEO of Coastal Heritage Bank

WEYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Heritage Bank has established the Joseph C. Hayes Community Banker of the Year Award, a new annual recognition honoring employees who exemplify the values that have guided Joseph C. Hayes throughout his distinguished career in community banking.The award was formally introduced in May 2026 and recognizes employees who demonstrate strong core values, leadership by example, service to their communities, humility, and a deep commitment to building meaningful relationships. The award celebrates impact both within the communities the Bank serves and among colleagues throughout the organization.Hayes began his association with Scituate Federal Savings Bank in 1976 as a conveyancing attorney. He later served as President, Chairman, and then Chairman of Coastal Heritage Bank, and most recently Chairman Emeritus, helping guide the institution through decades of growth while maintaining a steadfast commitment to community banking."Joe Hayes helped shape not only this institution, but the values that continue to define it," said Robert Terravecchia, Jr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Coastal Heritage Bank. "His leadership has always been rooted in integrity, humility, service, and a genuine commitment to people. This award ensures those values continue to be recognized and celebrated for generations to come."According to Terravecchia, Hayes's influence extended far beyond traditional leadership."Joe has always understood that community banking is ultimately about relationships," said Terravecchia. "He consistently elevated those around him, encouraged thoughtful decision-making, and demonstrated that lasting success is built through collaboration, trust, and service."Although the award will be presented annually moving forward, Coastal Heritage Bank also presented Hayes with a commemorative award recognizing the lasting impact of his leadership and service to the organization.Because 2026 marked the inaugural year of the award, the Bank recognized a special class of recipients whose collective contributions reflect the spirit and values the award represents.The inaugural recipients of the Joseph C. Hayes Community Banker of the Year Award are:• Steve Amico• Brian Madden (posthumously)• Susan Rose• Maria VafiadesTogether, they establish the standard for future recipients and embody the principles Hayes demonstrated throughout his career."It is especially meaningful that the first recipients of this award are individuals who reflect the values Joe has instilled throughout our organization," Terravecchia added. "Their contributions help strengthen our culture, support our communities, and carry forward the legacy of community banking excellence that Joe leaves behind."About Joseph C. HayesJoseph C. Hayes joined Scituate Federal Savings Bank as a conveyancing attorney in 1976 and went on to serve in numerous leadership roles throughout his career, including President, Chairman, Chairman of Coastal Heritage Bank, and Chairman Emeritus. For nearly five decades, Hayes has been a champion of relationship-based community banking and has played a significant role in shaping the culture, values, and success of the institution.About Coastal Heritage BankCoastal Heritage Bank is a mutually owned, multi-service financial institution with full-service banking offices in Weymouth, East Weymouth, South Weymouth, Marshfield, Scituate, Hanover, Quincy, Green Harbor, and Kingston. Visit www.coastalheritagebank.com for information. Member FDIC. Member DIF. Equal Housing Lender.

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