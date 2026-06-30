IDDC HIGHLIGHTS AMERICA 250 TRAVEL EXPERIENCES ACROSS THE STATE

INDIANAPOLIS (June 30, 2026) – As the United States prepares to mark the 250th anniversary of its founding, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) invites travelers and residents alike to discover celebrations, stories, and historic experiences across the state.

According to Longwoods International, Americans who are aware of America 250 are highly motivated to engage with history, with 50 percent planning to visit historical sites and landmarks and 46 percent expecting to visit museums and cultural attractions as part of their travel.

"America 250 offers a rare chance to celebrate the places and experiences that connect us," said Amy Howell, Interim CEO of IDDC. "Tourism plays an important role in how people engage with history, and this milestone invites visitors to explore Indiana in new and meaningful ways."

As America 250 encourages travelers to connect with the people and places that shaped the nation, Indiana's rich military legacy stands out as a defining part of that story. IDDC's Military, Monuments, and Museums microsite guides visitors to the state's many commemorative landmarks. The capital city of Indianapolis ranks second only to Washington, D.C., in the number of war monuments and memorials. This unique concentration of commemorative sites offers visitors a powerful way to connect with Indiana's story.

IDDC is introducing another resource for travelers highlighting events for America 250 IN Indiana. A few examples include:

Northern Indiana Event

Fort Wayne celebrates the nation's semiquincentennial with special programming at The Old Fort, where visitors can experience reenactments, demonstrations, and hands-on activities that bring early American history to life. The Old Fort is a modern reconstruction of the 1816 military post that once guarded the frontier. This July 4 event offers families and history enthusiasts an immersive look at the region's historical significance and its role in shaping the American frontier.

Central Indiana Event

The Indiana State Museum and State Historic Sites offer a series of exhibitions, programs, and experiences throughout the anniversary year that explore the nation's history and Indiana's role. From the founding of Indiana’s oldest city to the drafting of the state’s first constitution and beyond, you can explore Indiana’s influence on America’s story, honor 250 years of Hoosiers’ contributions that helped shape our nation and imagine the possibilities for the future of our state.

Southern Indiana Event

Pekin hosts the nation's oldest consecutive Fourth of July celebration, a tradition the community has upheld for generations. This year's festival will commemorate America's 250th birthday with two days of family-friendly activities, including live music, fireworks, a community parade, food vendors, and children's activities.

Join the celebration and find America 250 events IN Indiana here. For a full list of Military, Monuments, and Museums, click here.

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