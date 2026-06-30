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Attorney General Alan Wilson issues statement on Supreme Court decision to protect women's sports

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) –South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson made the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to protect women's sports.

"Today, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can keep men out of women’s school sports. I have strongly supported the Save Women’s Sports law in South Carolina to protect women's sports in our state. This decision is a landmark in the fight to protect women and girls from the left’s woke assault.”

Attorney General Wilson was a part of a multistate amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold laws protecting girls' sports in South Carolina and across the country. You can read about that effort here.

You can read the opinion here.

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Attorney General Alan Wilson issues statement on Supreme Court decision to protect women's sports

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