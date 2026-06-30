New Supergirl-Inspired Campaign Connects Milk's Real Nutritional Power to The Summer's Most Anticipated Film

The Dairy Alliance teams up with Maola Milk and MilkPEP to bring superhero energy to the dairy aisle

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, has launched a summer campaign in partnership with MilkPEP and Maola Local Dairiesinspired by DC Studios’ highly anticipated Supergirl film, only in theaters June 26 from Warner Bros. Pictures. The activation connects the character's iconic powers — strength, recovery, and focus — to milk's real, science-backed nutritional benefits, bringing superhero energy to dairy cases across the Southeast just in time for the film's theatrical debut."This summer, just as Supergirl soars into theaters, milk is stepping into the spotlight. In partnership with MilkPEP and Maola Local Dairies, we're showing consumers what we already know: like Supergirl, milk delivers real power. With high-quality protein, natural energy, and the nutrition people need to stay strong, recover, and focus; milk is the ultimate hero-fuel. And the real heroes aren't just on the big screen; they're on our dairy farms, producing the milk that fuels families every day," said Farrah Newberry , CEO of The Dairy Alliance.At the center of the campaign is a Supergirl-themed on-pack sweepstakes, available on Maola Local Dairies products, giving shoppers the chance to win:- Grand Prize: A private hometown screening of Supergirl for 40 people, plus a Supergirl merch package- Second Prize (5 winners): Four Fandango movie tickets to see Supergirl, plus a Supergirl merch package- Third Prize (5 winners): Four Fandango movie tickets to see Supergirl"Maolais proud to partner with The Dairy Alliance and MilkPEP to bring this campaign to life right on our packaging. Supergirl is the perfect partner for milk; both are all about strength, resilience, and showing up when it counts. We hope the sweepstakes create a fun, memorable moment for families at the store and gets them excited about the film, while reminding them that real dairy milk is always in their corner," said Lindsay Reames, EVP, Growth & Brand at Maola Local Dairies.DC Studios’ Supergirl arrives in theatres worldwide June 26, from Warner Bros. Pictures. Grab a cold glass of real dairy milk and get ready for the hero moment of the summer.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit thedairyalliance.com or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook and Instagram.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.About SupergirlDC Studios Presents a Troll Court Entertainment / The Safran Company Production, A Film by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl, which will be in theaters and IMAXacross North America on June 26, 2026, and internationally beginning 24 June 2026, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.About DC StudiosDC Studios, a newly formed division of Warner Bros. Discovery, is committed to building a long-term creative architecture to realize the power and wonder of the DC Universe across ﬁlm, TV, animation and gaming under a single banner. Fueled by eight trailblazing decades of DC Comics, the Company is collaborating with key divisions throughout the WBD family – and innovative artists and storytellers from around the world – to bring DC’s rich trove of powerful stories and globally beloved characters to life within a single unified DCU that spans every platform and medium worldwide. Kicked off last summer with James Gunn’s acclaimed blockbuster Superman, the next chapter of this dynamic, all-new DCU will bring a range of stunning new characters and worlds to screens across the globe – from the intergalactic cops of Lanterns, to the chilling Gotham anti-hero of Clayface, to the compelling young hero at the heart of this summer’s hugely anticipated big-screen epic Supergirl – inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience a bold new vision of one of the biggest, most enduring and grandest stories ever told.About Maola Local Dairies™Maola Local Dairiesis a farmer-owned cooperative committed to its local farm families and to producing high-quality, nutritious dairy products. Founded in 1920, Maola processes and delivers your favorite milk, cream, and dairy products to families, schools, and communities while investing in quality, innovation, and sustainability across its farms and supply chain. Learn more at www.maolamilk.com

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