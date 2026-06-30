Media Advisory - Media availability with SC Highway Patrol Troopers and SCDNR Law Enforcement Officers

--MEDIA ADVISORY--

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) announces the following event:

WHAT: Media availability. Media will be granted access to interviews and video with officers from the SC Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and troopers of the SC Highway Patrol.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 1, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: See full list of locations below:

Anderson County

Green Pond Landing and Event Center- Lake Hartwell

470 Green Pond Road Anderson, SC 29624

York County

Allison Creek Park – Lake Wylie

2499 Viesta Road, York, SC 29745

Richland County

Lake Murray Dam Recreational Area- Dominion Energy’s (Irmo Side of Dam)

2101 N. Lake Drive, Columbia, SC 29212

Horry County

Peter Vaught Sr. Landing (Bass Pro Shops Landing)

10923 Schultz Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Charleston County

Remley’s Point Boat Landing

80 5th Avenue, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

WHY: To highlight the partnership between the SCDNR Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Highway Patrol and their shared commitment to public safety during the busy Independence Day holiday.

As South Carolina’s roadways and waterways experience some of their highest traffic volumes of the year, both agencies are launching a coordinated enforcement to deter impaired driving and impaired boating. Through increased patrols and public awareness efforts, troopers and officers aim to reduce preventable tragedies and encourage motorists and boaters to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or operator, or utilizing a rideshare service if alcohol is part of their holiday celebrations.