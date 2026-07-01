A.W.A.R.E. Initiative Invites Media, Educators, Employers, Think Tanks to Partner on AI Emotional Attachment in Children

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Public-awareness campaign behind “Who Is Raising Your Child?” opens partnerships to turn converging research on AI emotional attachment into action.

We are naming a governance failure that is already in our children’s bedrooms.” — Professor Renée Cummings

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly three in four American teenagers have already used an AI companion, and more than half use one regularly, according to a 2025 nationally representative survey from Common Sense Media. A third say they have gone to an AI instead of a person for a serious conversation. The A.W.A.R.E. Initiative — Algorithmic Wellbeing & Responsible Engagement — says that shift is no accident, and today it is inviting partners to help parents and institutions respond.The initiative’s flagship resource, “ Who Is Raising Your Child? ”, is a plain-language field guide to the ten signs of AI emotional attachment in children, with conversation starters parents can use. Its central argument is blunt: the bond a child forms with a chatbot is the product working as intended. In an April 2025 risk assessment with Stanford’s Brainstorm Lab, Common Sense Media found that social AI companions are designed to create attachment and dependency, and rated them unacceptable for anyone under eighteen.“The attachment was never the accident. It was the spec.”The regulatory moment is moving. In June 2025, the American Psychological Association warned that adolescents struggle to recognize an AI’s persuasive intent. The Federal Trade Commission opened an inquiry in September 2025. And on April 30, 2026, the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously advanced the GUARD Act (S. 3062), which would require age verification and bar minors from AI companions. It now awaits a full Senate vote.“We are naming a governance failure that is already in our children’s bedrooms,” said Professor Renée Cummings, the initiative’s lead and an AI governance and trust leader at the University of Virginia. “We have a narrow moment, while the law catches up, to decide who is accountable.”The initiative is inviting four kinds of partners and is ready to facilitate each: media outlets, for interviews and expert commentary; education leaders, for counselor training and parent programming; corporate organizations, for employee briefings and family resources; and think tanks, for convenings and longitudinal research. Organizations can reach the team through See Context at seecontext.co.

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