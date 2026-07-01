Educational Finance Leaders Join Forces: Higher Education Servicing Corporation (HESC) Acquires CampusDoor

CampusDoor to Operate as a Subsidiary of HESC While Continuing to Serve Its Clients Independently

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Higher Education Servicing Corporation (HESC), a Texas-based nonprofit student loan servicer, originator and systems provider, today announced its acquisition of CampusDoor, known for its market-leading white-label private student loan origination services and technology platform.“We are excited to bring CampusDoor into the HESC family of companies as our newest subsidiary,” said Phillip Wambsganss, President and CEO of HESC. “Our leaders have known each other for many years and share a commitment to lifting students and communities through educational access. We’ve also admired each other’s technological innovations and look forward to building on them together.”Both organizations will maintain their current organizational and leadership structures and continue their day-to-day business functions, serving the needs of their respective clients and customers. The move comes at a pivotal moment for the private student loan industry and provides HESC and CampusDoor with the opportunity to combine their knowledge and experience of student loan origination and servicing to develop best-in-class services and systems for banks, credit unions, educational institutions, servicers, and fintechs to meet the evolving landscape and needs of today’s student and refinance loan borrowers.“Each organization has long focused on how best to meet client demand for a complete solution for providing borrower support. Our shared values and complementary technology made this outcome a natural fit,” said CampusDoor CEO Sara Parrish.About Higher Education Servicing CorporationFor 48 years, Higher Education Servicing Corporation (HESC) has helped students achieve their educational goals through its customer-centric products and services as a nonprofit student loan lender, originator and servicer. The organization currently services and administers both federal and private education loans for itself and third-party clients.HESC, through its for-profit subsidiary known as HESC Solutions, Inc., also provides education loan technology solutions for education lenders and loan servicing organizations with its HELIUM Originations and Servicing systems as well as subcontracting services to federal Direct Loan contractors.In addition to lending, originating, servicing, and developing student loan systems, HESC also provides outreach services throughout North Texas through its Outreach Division, known as inspirED, which was established in 2014 with the mission to inspire students to achieve a higher education by promoting a college-going and career-focused culture.Visit hescloans.com for more information.About CampusDoorFounded in 1995, CampusDoor is one of the nation’s largest third-party student and specialty loan origination firms, committed to helping lenders fund the future. The firm has processed more than $40 billion in private student loan and loan refinancing applications and supports more than 1,200 unique loan programs. Its flexible, turnkey platform empowers lenders to accelerate market entry, while CampusDoor manages application processing, underwriting, compliance, and disbursement.Visit CampusDoor.com for additional information.

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