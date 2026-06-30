Freedom From Addiction: SMART Recovery BC Launches Summer Campaign to Keep Science-Based Recovery Free

SMART Recovery BC provides free, evidence-based addiction recovery resources, helping individuals and families access practical tools, meetings, and support regardless of their financial circumstances. Created for SMART Recovery BC's summer awareness campaign, this symbolic image highlights the journey toward freedom from addiction and the importance of keeping science-based recovery resources free and accessible. A peaceful editorial image representing hope, resilience, and the life-changing possibilities of evidence-based addiction recovery through SMART Recovery BC.

As Canada and the U.S. celebrate freedom, SMART Recovery BC helps keep free, science-based addiction recovery accessible to everyone.

Recovery should never depend on someone's ability to pay. Every donation helps keep evidence-based recovery free for the next person who reaches out.” — Mr. Charles Ashford

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As communities across North America celebrate Canada Day and Independence Day with family gatherings and fireworks, SMART Recovery BC is highlighting another kind of freedom that deserves recognition—the freedom to overcome addiction.For many people struggling with alcohol, drugs, gambling, or other addictive behaviors, independence is not measured by a holiday. It is measured by the day they regain control of their lives, rebuild relationships, and discover that recovery is possible.SMART Recovery BC is marking the holiday season by launching its summer donation campaign to help ensure that free, science-based addiction recovery resources remain available to everyone, regardless of their financial circumstances."Addiction takes away choices," said a spokesperson for SMART Recovery BC. "Recovery gives those choices back. Our mission is simple: no one should be denied access to evidence-based recovery simply because they cannot afford it."Unlike many treatment programs, SMART Recovery offers a practical, evidence-based, non-12-step approach that emphasizes self-empowerment, personal responsibility, and proven behavioral strategies. The program is grounded in evidence-based practices, including cognitive behavioral therapy and motivational interviewing, helping participants develop practical skills to build and maintain long-term recovery.The organization provides free resources for individuals recovering from alcohol, drug, gambling, and other addictive behaviors, including:• SMART Recovery Handbook• Teen & Youth resources• Family & Friends Handbook• Online recovery meetings• Evidence-based worksheets and self-help tools• Educational recovery resources available onlineEvery resource is offered without charge, removing financial barriers that often prevent people from seeking help when they need it most.While addiction affects individuals, its impact extends to families, workplaces, schools, and entire communities. Accessible recovery support helps people rebuild healthier lives while strengthening the communities around them.Recovery should never be delayed because someone cannot afford hope.Community donations allow SMART Recovery BC to continue providing free access to recovery tools, maintain its online resource library, print and distribute recovery handbooks, expand outreach efforts, and ensure that individuals searching for help can find practical, evidence-based support whenever they need it."When someone reaches out for help—whether it's two in the morning or two in the afternoon—we want those resources to be available immediately," the spokesperson said. "Every donation helps ensure someone can access support during one of the most important moments of their life."SMART Recovery's internationally recognized 4-Point Program helps participants:• Build and maintain motivation• Cope with urges• Manage thoughts, feelings, and behaviors• Create a balanced, healthy lifeRather than defining people by addiction, SMART Recovery focuses on building practical skills that encourage confidence, resilience, and lasting personal growth.The need for affordable recovery support continues throughout the year. While the themes of Canada Day and Independence Day provide a timely reminder of the value of freedom, the organization's mission extends far beyond a single holiday.Recovery doesn't happen on a schedule.People seek help every day.SMART Recovery BC is committed to ensuring that when someone takes that first courageous step, free, evidence-based resources are ready and waiting.Individuals, families, businesses, foundations, and community organizations can all play a role in making that possible.Every contribution helps keep recovery free for someone who may have nowhere else to turn.To support SMART Recovery BC's mission, visit:One-time and monthly donations are welcome. Every gift helps expand access to free, science-based recovery resources for people and families seeking hope, support, and lasting change.About SMART Recovery BCSMART Recovery BC is a British Columbia-based nonprofit organization supported by the Nonprofit For Good Foundation. The organization provides free, science-based, evidence-based addiction recovery resources for individuals and families affected by alcohol, drug, gambling, and other addictive behaviors.Using a practical, non-12-step approach grounded in evidence-based practices, SMART Recovery helps participants build motivation, manage urges, change unhelpful thoughts and behaviors, and develop healthier, more balanced lives. Resources include the SMART Recovery Handbook, Teen & Youth materials, Family & Friends Handbook, online recovery meetings, worksheets, and educational tools designed to make recovery accessible to everyone.By removing financial barriers, SMART Recovery BC helps ensure that anyone seeking support can access practical recovery resources regardless of their ability to pay.To learn more, visit:To support the mission or make a donation:Media ContactSMART Recovery BCEmail: help@smartrecoverybc.comWebsite: https://smartrecoverybc.com Donation Page: https://smartrecoverybc.com/index.php/donate-to-smart-recovery.html

Freedom From Addiction Starts Here | Free Recovery Resources from SMART Recovery BC #smartrecovery #mentalhealth

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