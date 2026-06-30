Gov. Little celebrates U.S. Supreme Court’s decision upholding protections for women’s sports
Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Little v. Hecox. The ruling upholds Idaho’s ban on men participating in women’s sports.
“Idaho was the very first state to ban men from participating in women’s sports with the passage of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. We are leading the nation in supporting generations of women and men who fought hard to uphold Title IX protections and keep girls and women safe. I want to thank the Idaho Legislature and Representative Barbara Ehardt in particular for her leadership on this issue of great importance to female athletes across Idaho and the nation. This is a historic moment for common sense!” Governor Little said.
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