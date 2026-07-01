MetroTrade Announces Launch of Options on Futures Trading

MetroTrade expands its product offering to include options on futures, bringing futures and futures options together in one platform

By bringing futures and futures options together in the same platform, we are making it easier for traders to access the full range of tools used in modern derivatives markets.” — Ingmar Mattus

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetroTrade today announced the launch of options on futures trading, expanding its product offering and giving traders the ability to trade both futures and futures options within a single platform.

With this launch, MetroTrade clients will gain access to CME-listed options on futures markets directly through the MetroTrader platform. The addition provides traders with more flexibility to manage risk, hedge existing positions, and execute more advanced trading strategies.

Options on futures are derivative contracts that give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying futures contract at a predetermined price before expiration. These instruments are widely used by experienced traders to structure trades, manage exposure, and build multi-leg strategies.

“Options on futures are an important addition for traders who want more control over how they manage risk and structure trades,” said Ingmar Mattus, co-founder of MetroTrade. “By bringing futures and futures options together in the same platform, we are making it easier for traders to access the full range of tools used in modern derivatives markets.”

The new offering will provide access to options on futures listed by the CME Group, including contracts tied to equity index, energy, metals, and more. Traders will be able to view and manage both futures and options positions within a single account interface.

According to David Klotz, President of MetroTrade, the launch reflects growing demand from experienced derivatives traders.

“Many active traders use both futures and options on futures as part of their strategy,” said Klotz. “Offering access to both products in one platform allows traders to move between markets more efficiently and manage their positions in a more streamlined way.”

MetroTrade is a retail futures brokerage focused on transparent pricing, competitive commissions, and technology designed for modern retail traders.

To learn more, visit www.metrotrade.com.

About MetroTrade

Founded in 2023, MetroTrade is a U.S.-based futures brokerage built for retail traders. The company provides access to regulated futures markets through MetroTrader, its web and mobile trading platform. MetroTrade combines transparent, low-cost pricing with competitive intraday margins, giving traders an integrated way to analyze markets, place trades, and manage risk in one place. MetroTrade is a member of the National Futures Association (NFA) and operates under the regulatory oversight of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Disclaimer: Trading futures and options on futures involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Leverage magnifies both potential gains and potential losses, and losses can exceed the amount of your initial deposit. You should carefully consider whether trading is appropriate for you in light of your financial condition, investment objectives, and risk tolerance.

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