THE LUNAR CODEX AND THE INTERNATIONAL LUNAR OBSERVATORY ASSOCIATION TO LAUNCH CULTURAL ARCHIVES TO THE MOON

Lunar Codex International Lunar Observatory Association Sky from the Moon -credit ILOA

Collaboration expands global cultural archive on the Moon, representing 264 countries & territories and 156 Indigenous nations

Our vision to establish an observatory on the Moon continues, and we are proud to partner with the Lunar Codex to expand humanity’s cultural presence beyond Earth.” — Elisa Perednia, President and Chair of ILOA

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lunar Codex and the International Lunar Observatory Association ILOA ) are pleased to announce that they have partnered to launch the Lunar Codex 'Hinauri' and 'Hinatea' archives to the Moon.The Lunar Codex ( www.lunarcodex.com ) is an archive of cultural works from across the globe. It includes work from 50,000+ creative artists from 264 countries & territories – all the nations of the world – and 156 Indigenous nations, including all 50 US states, all 13 Canadian provinces and territories, and all states of the European Union, for a total of 250,000+ cultural artifacts launched over eleven missions. With six previous launches, two lunar orbits, and three successful lunar landings – of its Nova, Serenity, and Minerva archives – the Lunar Codex is one of the most expansive and global cultural heritage projects of its kind.'Hinauri', launching in late 2026, will archive poetry and song lyrics. It forms part of a data payload secured by ILOA ( www.iloa.org ) in collaboration with Space Calendar ( www.spacecalendar.com ). The payload will fly aboard Astrolab’s FLEX Lunar Innovation Platform (FLIP) rover, carried by Astrobotic’s Griffin lander.'Hinatea', launching in 2028, will archive essays, poetry, song lyrics, chess games, and more. It will fly as part of ILOA’s flagship ILO-1 mission on the Astrolab’s Flexible Logistics and Exploration (FLEX) rover. Built and designed by Canadensys Aerospace Corp., ILO-1 is designed to capture and transmit high-definition images of the galactic center, the celestial sky, and Earth.Elisa Perednia, President and Chair of ILOA, noted, “Our vision to establish an observatory on the Moon continues, and we are proud to partner with the Lunar Codex to expand humanity’s cultural presence beyond Earth. The Lunar Codex is doing important and inspiring work, and it is a pleasure to collaborate on these missions.”Dr. Samuel Peralta, Lunar Codex founder, remarked, “Complementing our other archives, the 'Hinauri' and 'Hinatea' collections are named to honor the place of ILOA’s founding in Hawai‘i. They incorporate the word ‘Hina’—associated with the Hawaiian deity of the Moon and ocean. These collections preserve even more of the richness of our contemporary culture for future generations. It is a fitting complement to ILOA’s work extending humanity’s vision to the Moon, and we are honored to partner with them on these missions.”Previously, ILOA’s dual-camera-payload ILO-X, which were on the first commercial landing on the Moon in 2024, were named “Lunar Codex” and “Ka ‘Imi” in honor of the cultural heritage project with initiatives brought forth by Perednia and ILOA’s late Founding Director, Steve Durst.The 'Hinauri' collection spotlights Indigenous poetry, complementing previous Lunar Codex collections of Indigenous arts and music. Also included in 'Hinauri' are works from a Lunar Codex open call for poetry, and unique translations of selected lyrics from contemporary Asian popular music – including from BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids, Twice, Seventeen, XG, World Order, No Na, GAC, and more – all expounding on humanity’s unique connection with the Earth, the Moon, and the universe.For more informationLunar Codex - www.lunarcodex.com / info@lunarcodex.comInternational Lunar Observatory Association - www.iloa.org / info@iloa.org

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