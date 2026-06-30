Move and Care Brings Upfront Pricing and Trained Crews to San Antonio Homeowners, Renters, and Businesses

Move and Care delivers written estimates, uniformed crews, and a fixed price across San Antonio so resident and businesses know the cost before the truck arrive

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move and Care has rolled out a full upfront pricing model and dedicated trained crews across San Antonio, giving homeowners, renters, and businesses a clear written cost before the truck arrives and a single team accountable for the job from start to finish. The model is built to remove the two complaints that come up most often in the local moving market: surprise charges on move day and unfamiliar crews who show up unprepared.Every booking now starts with an itemized written estimate. The estimate lists the crew size, truck size, drive time, packing materials, stair or long-carry fees if any apply, and the total price the customer will pay. There is no day-of price increase, no vague hourly window that drifts into the evening, and no padded materials charges added after the move is complete. Customers receive the same quote in writing that they will see on the final invoice.The trained-crew model means the people who arrive on move day have been hired, background-checked, and trained directly by Move and Care. The company does not use day labor, rotating subcontractors, or pickup crews. Every mover wears a company uniform, arrives in a company-marked truck, and works under a lead foreman who is responsible for the entire job.Floor runners, door jamb protectors, banister wraps, mattress bags, and TV boxes are standard equipment on every truck, not upgrades. San Antonio has been a strong residential market for several years, with steady demand from families moving into Stone Oak, Alamo Ranch, Helotes, Boerne, and Schertz, along with renters relocating across the downtown, Pearl, and Southtown districts. Each of those moves looks different, and the upfront pricing model is designed to fit all of them. A one-bedroom apartment near the Pearl gets the same written-estimate process as a four-bedroom home in The Dominion. Anyone looking for local movers in San Antonio can request the same fixed quote regardless of move size.Commercial moves follow the same standard. Office relocations, medical and dental practices, retail buildouts, and small-business moves across the I-10 corridor and the Northwest Side are scheduled on dedicated commercial routes, with crews trained for cubicle disassembly, IT equipment handling, and after-hours building access. Certificates of insurance are filed in advance for any building that requires them, and the price quoted at booking is the price billed at the end of the job. The upfront model also covers packing and storage. Customers can add full-service packing, partial packing, or just supplies, and every option is priced and listed on the original estimate. Short and long-term storage is available for clients between closing dates, with secure climate-controlled units and the same trained crew handling the load-in and load-out. The San Antonio moving company lists every service and the booking flow that produces the written quote.Move and Care's crews work across the full Bexar County footprint, including downtown high-rise buildings near the River Walk, historic homes in Monte Vista and King William, family neighborhoods in Stone Oak and Alamo Heights, and the suburbs in Cibolo, Schertz, Universal City, and Converse. Long-distance jobs to Austin, Houston, Dallas, the Hill Country, and across state lines run on the same fixed-price model, with delivery windows quoted in writing rather than open-ended ranges. The standard that ties all of it together is simple: tell the customer the price, send the crew that was promised, do the work that was quoted, and leave the home or office in the same condition it was found. Every job ends with a final walkthrough, and customers sign off only after they are satisfied with the placement of furniture and the condition of the property.For residents and businesses comparing San Antonio movers , the upfront pricing and trained-crew model is available for same-week residential bookings and scheduled commercial jobs. Quotes can be requested directly from the website, and the local San Antonio team handles every step from the first estimate to the final walkthrough.

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