ARMRIT Selects Kryterion to Modernize MRI Certification Delivery and Expand Access for Imaging Professionals

Kryterion announces a partnership with the American Registry of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists to provide secure, flexible certification testing.

Partnering with Kryterion allows us to expand access and scale globally while preserving the security, integrity, and credibility that have defined our certifications for 35 years.” — James F. Coffin, President and Executive Director of ARMRIT

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kryterion , a global leader in secure test development and delivery solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with new client, ARMRIT , to provide secure, flexible certification testing options while preserving the integrity standards trusted by MRI professionals.Beginning July 2026, ARMRIT candidates will benefit from a modernized certification experience powered by Kryterion's secure testing platform, providing greater flexibility through a hybrid testing model that includes test centers, online proctored exams, and future expanded testing and psychometric opportunities.For more than three decades, ARMRIT certification has served as a gold-standard credential for MRI Professionals seeking to demonstrate their expertise and commitment to excellence in MRI Technology. As the healthcare industry continues its digital transformation, ARMRIT is investing in new technologies that make certification more accessible while maintaining the rigorous standards that employers, educators, and patients expect."ARMRIT has always been committed to certifying MRI Technologists, to reflect true professional competency," said James F. Coffin, President and Executive Director of ARMRIT. "As demand for qualified MRI Specialists continues to grow, we recognized the need for a more flexible and candidate-friendly testing experience. Partnering with Kryterion allows us to expand access and scale globally while preserving the security, integrity, and credibility that have defined our certifications for 35 years."The partnership represents a significant step forward in ARMRIT's ongoing modernization efforts. Candidates will experience a streamlined registration and testing process designed to reduce friction, accelerate certification timelines, and support the growing demand for MRI credentials across the healthcare industry. This integrated system will provide an optimized experience poised for their scalable tenure.Kryterion's platform was selected for its ability to deliver secure, high-stakes examinations while offering candidates greater choice in how and where they test. The expanded delivery model creates new opportunities for ARMRIT to reach aspiring MRI professionals nationwide and support workforce growth in medical imaging."Kryterion is proud to support healthcare organizations that uphold the highest standards in professional credentialing," said Dennis Diligent, Vice President of Sales at Kryterion. "ARMRIT's commitment to advancing MRI excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver secure, accessible certification programs that help professionals demonstrate their skills and advance their careers."The July 2026 launch marks the first phase of a broader collaboration. Initial efforts will focus on secure and flexible exam delivery, with plans to explore expanded psychometric services, certification program enhancements, and additional opportunities to strengthen ARMRIT's credentialing ecosystem.As healthcare organizations continue to seek qualified imaging professionals, ARMRIT's investment in a modern certification experience reinforces its commitment to supporting the next generation of MRI specialists while maintaining the integrity and trust that have defined the credential for decades.About KryterionFounded in 2001, Kryterion is a pioneer in online test development and delivery, offering secure, scalable solutions that enable organizations to design, manage, and deliver certification programs globally. As part of the Drake International group of companies, Kryterion combines the strength of a global organization with deep expertise in credentialing. With its Webassessorplatform, multi-modal delivery options, and expert psychometric services, Kryterion empowers credentialing bodies and technology leaders to validate skills, uphold exam integrity, and expand professional opportunities.About ARMRITAmerican Registry of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Technologists (ARMRIT) was founded in 1991 and is the first and only Registry that provides certification solely for MRI technologists Nationally & Internationally, including Canada, South America, England, South Korea and countries in the Middle East. ARMRIT also provides a voluntary accreditation program for MRI schools in the United States. The organization, based in Florida, has more than 4400 members, mostly in the United States and around the world. ARMRIT’s mission is to support MRI Technologists, the MRI Profession and MRI Education across the country and internationally.

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