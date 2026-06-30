Smith & Associates Real Estate Welcomes Rachael Manzanares To Developer Services Division

Rachael Manzanares

Industry veteran joins Tampa Bay's leading luxury development sales team as Smith continues to shape the region's evolving skyline.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For Immediate Release

Tampa, FL (June 29, 2026) - Smith & Associates Real Estate announced today that Rachael Manzanares has joined the firm's nationally recognized Developer Services division, further strengthening the market-leading team behind many of Tampa Bay's most successful luxury residential developments.

As the region experiences unprecedented investment and residential growth, Smith's Developer Services division continues to lead the market by helping developers successfully position, market, and sell landmark communities that define Tampa Bay's skyline. With representation of 47 major developments and more than 30,000 residential units delivered, the division has become the trusted partner for developers seeking unmatched market intelligence, strategic sales execution, and proven results.

"Developer Services has always been about shaping the future of our communities," said Dave Moyer, Executive VP of Developer Services, Smith & Associates Real Estate. "For decades, our team has partnered with visionary developers to bring transformative projects to market, creating places where people want to live while helping define the skyline of Tampa Bay. Rachael understands both the complexity of new development and the expectations of today's luxury buyer. Her experience makes an already exceptional team even stronger as we continue building on our leadership position throughout the region."

Manzanares brings extensive experience in luxury condominium sales, most recently serving as Director of Sales for Reflection St. Pete, where she successfully guided sales strategy and buyer engagement from the project's launch through completion. Her expertise in project positioning, luxury buyer relationships, and new development sales further expands Smith's ability to serve developers throughout Tampa Bay's rapidly evolving urban markets.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Manzanares is deeply involved in the Tampa Bay community, supporting local charitable organizations including Heels to Heal, Infinity League, and Network for More.

"I've long admired Smith & Associates for its leadership in luxury real estate and its unmatched reputation in developer services," said Manzanares. "The opportunity to join a team that has helped shape so many of Tampa Bay's most iconic communities is incredibly exciting. I'm looking forward to partnering with developers and helping continue that legacy."

###

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally owned real estate brokerage, known for its commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one brokerage for luxury properties and new condominium developments. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit https://www.smithandassociates.com/blog/.

Follow Smith & Associates on Social Media:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.