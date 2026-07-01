Cravey Real Estate Facilitates Sale of King's Court Retail Center in Corpus Christi's Premier Southside Corridor

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of King's Court, an 8,750 square foot neighborhood retail center located at 7626 S. Staples Street in Corpus Christi, Texas. The transaction closed on June 1, 2026.The property was acquired from Vista Bella Investments, LP. The seller was represented by Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc., who has historically overseen leasing for the property and will continue to provide leasing services following the sale. Patricia Chavez of Keller Williams Heritage represented the buyer.Constructed in 2005, King's Court is strategically positioned adjacent to the King's Crossing subdivision, one of Corpus Christi's most established and desirable residential communities. The center is also located directly across South Staples Street from the city's only Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and serves a growing trade area characterized by strong demographics, continued residential expansion and sustained commercial investment.The center is home to a diverse mix of neighborhood-serving businesses including Peerless Cleaners, a longtime tenant since the property's completion in 2005, Cali Nails, King's Barber and BAARE BBQ, which recently signed a lease and completed its restaurant build-out."The Southside has been the focal point of Corpus Christi's residential and commercial growth for many years, and King's Court is located in the heart of one of the city's most established retail corridors," said Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services. "As surrounding neighborhoods have matured and new residential development has continued to expand south and east, we've seen increasing demand for well-located neighborhood retail centers that provide convenient services and dining options close to home."Pinkham noted that investors continue to be attracted to retail properties serving the everyday needs of local residents. "These businesses become part of residents' daily routines, whether they're dining out, getting a haircut or utilizing personal services close to home,” she said. “That connection to the surrounding neighborhood creates long-term value for both tenants and property owners."According to ESRI data, the average household income within a one-mile radius of the property exceeds $132,000, making it one of the highest-income trade areas in Corpus Christi. The surrounding corridor continues to experience growth in residential, medical, restaurant and retail development, further reinforcing its position as one of the city's most sought-after commercial submarkets."The sale reflects continued investor confidence in Corpus Christi's Southside, where population growth, affluent demographics and ongoing residential development have transformed the King's Crossing corridor into one of the city's most desirable neighborhood retail investment markets," Pinkham added.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

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