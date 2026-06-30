Consumer Protection Issues Summary Suspension for Two Thirteen Bar and Grill in West Haven

HARTFORD ­— Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli has signed a summary suspension of the liquor permit for Two Thirteen Bar and Grill (LCA.0008987), located at 213 Saw Mill Road in West Haven. The suspension was served on Monday, June 29.

This suspension is the result of a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division from the West Haven Police Department on June 29, following a pattern of repeated overcrowding, service after hours and a history of required police intervention at the premise, most recently on June 28, 2026.

In a letter to DCP dated June 29, 2026, West Haven Chief of Police Joseph Perno wrote, “The West Haven Police Department believes that the business of Two Thirteen Bar and Grill . . . exhibits blatant disregard for established laws and ordinances. This pattern of behavior creates a risk to public health and safety.”

“Exceeding the legal capacity of your establishment is a serious threat to the safety of the patrons,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli. “This repeated behavior, along with attempts to prevent law enforcement and liquor control agents from reducing overcrowding and impeding exits shows that Two Thirteen is managed without regard for the wellbeing of the public. This is a core responsibility of holding a liquor license and we expect all of our permittees to meet these expectations.”

The premise license is immediately suspended, and the establishment is closed until further notice. The permit was first issued by DCP on March 5, 2025, and has been renewed once, with the current permit set to expire on March 4, 2027.

A copy of the letter from West Haven Police Chief Joseph Perno, the suspension placard, and summary suspension order are attached.

Those with concerns about a liquor permit holder in the State of Connecticut may contact DCP’s Liquor Control Division at (860) 713-6210, or by emailing dcp.liquorcontrol@ct.gov.