One northbound and southbound lane to close on U.S. 61/67 from Brandon Wallace Way to 6th/8th Street
JEFFERSON COUNTY – Starting Monday, July 6, at 7 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing two lanes (one) northbound and (one) southbound on U.S. Route 61/67 from Brandon Wallace Way to 6th/8th Street.
During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane. This will allow crews to work on the outside shoulder areas of U.S. Route 61/67.
Crews will close the area to complete drainage work and add a fifth lane in this section of U.S. Route 61/67.
For more information about the U.S. Route 61/67 from Brandon Wallace Way to 6th/8th Street project, please visit the website at: U.S. Route 61 and U.S. Route 67 Two-Way Left Turn Lane (TWLTL) Construction in Jefferson County | Missouri Department of Transportation.
All work is weather permitting.
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