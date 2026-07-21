Southern California Addiction Treatment Provider Expands Access With New Medical Detox and Residential Care Facility

Bridging the Treatment Gap Environment, Key to Recovery Recovering in Safety and Privacy

Laguna Beach, CA facility offers medically supervised detox and residential treatment for adults with substance use and co-occurring disorders.

Longitudinal clinical studies have shown us that environment plays a real role in how someone moves through early recovery and avoids relapse.” — Drake Coomer, Executive Director

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evergrove Healthcare announced today the opening of Detox California at Laguna Beach, a new medical detox and residential treatment center in Southern California, designed to help meet the urgent national need for accessible, high-quality substance use disorder treatment.According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 48.4 million Americans age 12 or older had a substance use disorder in 2024. Yet among those classified as needing substance use treatment, only 19.3%, or 10.2 million people, received treatment. The Detox California group of treatment centers have been developed in response to the urgent need for clinically sound, individualized care in a safe and restorative environment.The Laguna Beach center is the latest addition to Evergrove Healthcare's network of addiction treatment facilities that has set the goal of bridging the treatment gap . The center will provide medically supervised detox and residential treatment for adults 18 and older who are struggling with substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions.“We provide medically supervised detox and residential treatment for adults who are ready to recover,” said Drake Coomer, Executive Director of Detox California. “Our goal is to make high-quality addiction treatment more accessible while giving patients the privacy, structure, and clinical support they need during one of the most important transitions of their lives.”Detox California at Laguna Beach offers a comfortable coastal setting with a focus on privacy, individualized attention, and compassionate care. The center’s medical detox services provide clinically monitored withdrawal management, including medication support and 24/7 medical oversight to help reduce withdrawal symptoms and prevent potentially dangerous complications.Following detox, patients may continue into residential treatment, a live-in recovery program offering 24/7 clinical support, structured therapy, and a substance-free environment designed to support stabilization and sustained healing. The program addresses not only the physical aspects of addiction, but also the psychological, emotional, and behavioral patterns that contribute to substance use.The facility’s treatment model combines evidence-based therapies, holistic recovery supports, and personalized care plans. Services are designed to help patients build the foundation for long-term recovery while receiving care in an environment that minimizes stress, protects privacy, and supports emotional safety.“Longitudinal clinical studies have shown us that environment plays an essential role in how someone moves through early recovery and avoids relapse,” Coomer said. “When a patient feels safe, comfortable, and knows their privacy is protected, they are more open to the process. That is what we have built here: a setting where people can focus entirely on healing without distraction or discomfort.”Detox California at Laguna Beach serves adults nationwide seeking medical detox, residential addiction treatment, and support for co-occurring mental health concerns. The center is part of Detox California’s broader mission to expand access to professional, compassionate, and clinically grounded addiction treatment.For more information, visit www.detox-california.com or call (866) 567 5672About Detox CaliforniaDetox California provides medical detox and residential addiction treatment for adults struggling with substance use disorder and co-occurring mental health conditions. With a focus on safety, compassion, individualized care, and clinical excellence, Detox California helps patients begin recovery in structured, supportive treatment environments.

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