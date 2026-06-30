











250 Years in the Making: Celebrate America250 with a Special-Edition Leon County Library Card









In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, Leon County Government is now offering a limited-edition America250 library card to anyone eligible for a Leon County Public Library card. This commemorative card provides access to a world of knowledge and resources while serving as a lasting keepsake of this historic milestone.





A library card is your free pass to thousands of library resources, including books, eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, streaming movies, CDs, DVDs, online tutoring and e-Learning resources through Brainfuse, and the Library of Things collection.





While supplies last, anyone eligible for a Leon County Public Library card can receive the America250 library card at no cost by visiting any Leon County Public Library location.





Learn more about America250 events, reading recommendations, exhibits, and more at LeonCountyLibrary.org/America250.





For more information, contact the Leon County Public Library at 850-606-2665 or Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.





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