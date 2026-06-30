State Board Opens Public Comment Periods on Proposed Campaign Finance Rules

The State Board of Elections invites members of the public to comment on four sets of proposed administrative rules and amendments to existing rules related to campaign finance disclosures and complaints in North Carolina.

The comment periods for all four sets of rules begin Wednesday, July 1, and end on August 31, 2026. An in-person public hearing on all the rules will be held August 3. Information about the proposed rules and links to the text of the rules are available on the State Board website at Rulemaking.

Details on how to comment are listed below, by proposed rule or rule amendment:

Building Fund Rules (Read text of the proposed rules and an explanation and reason for proposing the new rules)

Online: Public Comment Portal: 2026 Building Funds Rules

Public Comment Portal: 2026 Building Funds Rules Email: rulemaking.sboe@ncsbe.gov (Note: Commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.)

rulemaking.sboe@ncsbe.gov (Note: Commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.) In-Person Public Hearing: 10 a.m. Aug. 3, 2026, in the Board Room at the State Board of Elections, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

in the Board Room at the State Board of Elections, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Mail: Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255 (Note: Commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.)

Campaign Finance Complaints and Investigations Rules (Read text of the proposed rules and an explanation and reason for proposing the new rules)

Certification of Threshold Rule Amendment (Read text of the proposed rules and an explanation and reason for proposing the amendments to the rule)

Online: Public Comment Portal: Threshold Rules Amendment

Public Comment Portal: Threshold Rules Amendment Email: rulemaking.sboe@ncsbe.gov (Note: Commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.)

rulemaking.sboe@ncsbe.gov (Note: Commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.) In-Person Public Hearing: 10 a.m. Aug. 3, 2026, in the Board Room at the State Board of Elections, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603.

in the Board Room at the State Board of Elections, Dobbs Building, 430 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC 27603. Mail: Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255 (Note: Commenter should identify the specific rule being commented on.)

Waiver Rule Amendment (Read text of the proposed rules and an explanation and reason for proposing the amendments to the rule)