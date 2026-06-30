Highway 19 detour begins July 13 west of Northfield for resurfacing (June 30, 2026)

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NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 19 west of Northfield will encounter a detour beginning July 13 as crews resurface the road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The resurfacing will take place from Decker Avenue to the roundabout east of Interstate 35. During the resurfacing, motorists should use Rice County Road 59/Old Dutch Road to go around the work zone. The work is expected to be done by late August. The detour will be in place the entire duration of the project.

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

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