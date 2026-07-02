A NEW WAVE HITS DAYTONA BEACH: ENTREPRENEUR PHILIP SIMONETTA AND PARTNERS ACQUIRE NEPTUNE'S BAR & GRILL ON MAIN STREET

LEFT TO RIGHT: JAMES BRITTAIN, PHILIP SIMONETTA & FRANK MACCEDO NEPTUNES BAR & GRILL THE DAY OF THE DEAL CLOSING PHILIP SIMONETTA IN FRONT OF A FORMER LOCATION PEARLY BAKERS ALEHOUSE

PROMISING A BOLD REVIVAL OF A MAIN STREET ICON

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the world-famous shores of Daytona Beach, where memories have been made for generations, one of Main Street's most recognizable establishments is preparing to enter an exciting new era. Neptune's Bar & Grill, located at 415 Main Street in the heart of Daytona Beach's entertainment district, has officially been acquired by entrepreneur, real estate broker, and hospitality operator Philip Simonetta and his business partners Frank Maccedo and current owner James Brittain Known for building businesses through vision, determination, and an unwavering commitment to customer experience, Simonetta has spent his career creating brands that bring people together. From operating successful restaurants and bars to building a multi-state real estate brokerage and school, his entrepreneurial journey has been defined by reinvention, resilience, and the ability to transform opportunities into thriving enterprises.

Now, he is bringing that same passion and energy to Neptune's Bar & Grill. For Simonetta, purchasing Neptune's is about much more than owning another bar. "It's about preserving a piece of Daytona Beach history while creating something fresh and exciting for the future," said Simonetta. "Neptune's has incredible bones, an unbelievable location, and a legacy that deserves to be celebrated. We're going to honor what made this place special while building an experience that both locals and visitors will want to be part of."

The vision for Neptune's includes a complete revitalization of the guest experience, featuring:

• A refreshed and elevated atmosphere

• New entertainment and live music experiences

• Enhanced food and beverage offerings

• Exceptional hospitality and customer service

• Community-focused events and special programming

• The addition of Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus, bringing authentic brick oven pizza to Main Street

Guests can expect a destination that blends the rich history of Daytona Beach with a modern, energetic vision designed to create unforgettable experiences. The acquisition marks another significant milestone for Simonetta, whose business philosophy centers around creating places where people gather, celebrate, and make memories. "We don't just open businesses—we build destinations," Simonetta said. "I believe Neptune's can once again become one of the places people talk about when they think of Daytona Beach. This is more than a reopening. It's the rebirth of an icon."

As renovations and preparations begin, the company will also be assembling an all-star team of hospitality professionals who share the vision of creating Daytona Beach's next great entertainment destination. Additional announcements regarding grand opening celebrations, entertainment, hiring opportunities, and the future of Neptune's Bar & Grill will be made in the coming weeks.

ABOUT PHILIP SIMONETTA

Philip Simonetta is an entrepreneur, real estate broker, educator, and hospitality operator whose businesses span real estate, food service, and entertainment. He is the founder of Pier 21 Realty and owner of Simonetta's Brick Oven Pizza Bus. Throughout his career, Simonetta has built a reputation for revitalizing businesses, creating memorable experiences, and bringing communities together.

INTERESTED IN WORKING AT NEPTUNE'S? ALL POSITIONS AVAILABE.

SCHEDULE A CONFIDENTIAL INTERVIEW AT WWW.PHILIPSIMONETTA.COM

MEDIA CONTACT:

Philip Simonetta

Neptune's Bar & Grill

415 Main Street

Daytona Beach, Florida

Email: NEPTUNESMAINST@GMAIL.COM

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or employment information, please contact Neptune's Bar & Grill directly at: NEPTUNESMAINST@GMAIL.COM

MEET PHILIP SIMONETTA

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