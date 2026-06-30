New Book 'The Small-Business Money Game' Offers Entrepreneurs a Practical Playbook for Turning Survival Into Scale

“The Small-Business Money Game: The Hidden Strategies That Turn Survival into Scale,” by Robinson Aquino, published by Entrepreneur Books is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “The Small-Business Money Game: The Hidden Strategies That Turn Survival into Scale,” by Robinson Aquino. Robinson “Rob” Aquino, author of “The Small-Business Money Game: The Hidden Strategies That Turn Survival into Scale.”

Rob Aquino’s “The Small-Business Money Game” helps entrepreneurs turn financial confusion into clarity and sustainable growth.

Business owners do not fail because they lack effort. They struggle when the systems, pricing and financial visibility around them are not strong enough to support the business they want to build.” — Robinson “Rob” Aquino, author of “The Small-Business Money Game"

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial advisor-turned-entrepreneur Robinson “Rob” Aquino offers small-business owners a clear, practical guide to understanding the financial rules that determine whether a company stays stuck or learns how to scale in his new book, “ The Small-Business Money Game : The Hidden Strategies That Turn Survival into Scale.” Published by Entrepreneur Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book will be available June 30, 2026, at major book retailers nationwide.Drawing on his experience as CEO of JBS Corp, fractional CFO, angel investor and advisor to thousands of entrepreneurs, Aquino helps business owners understand why hard work and revenue growth do not always translate into profit, freedom or lasting value.In “The Small-Business Money Game,” Aquino reframes small-business finance as a game with hidden rules, predictable growth ceilings and strategic moves that can help entrepreneurs stop guessing and start making decisions with greater clarity. Through real-world case studies and his Breakpoint Framework, Aquino shows readers how to identify the financial and operational barriers that keep businesses from moving beyond survival mode.“Small-business owners do not fail because they lack effort,” Aquino said. “They struggle when the systems, pricing and financial visibility around them are not strong enough to support the business they are trying to build.”The book introduces practical frameworks including the Moneyball Strategy for data-driven decision-making, the Breakpoint Ladder for navigating predictable growth plateaus, and the financial leadership principles needed to build a business that can operate beyond the owner.Aquino speaks directly to the questions many founders quietly face: Why does growth still feel chaotic? Why does more revenue not always mean more profit? Why is cash flow so tight when the business appears successful? And what has to change before the company can truly scale?More than a finance book, “The Small-Business Money Game” is a guide for entrepreneurs who want to build companies that create stability, opportunity and long-term value. Aquino emphasizes that financial clarity is not only about accounting — it is about giving business owners the confidence to price correctly, hire wisely, manage cash flow and build a company that can support their future.“The goal is not simply to own a business,” Aquino said. “The goal is to build an asset that can support your family, your team and your future.”Blending personal story, practical financial insight and real-world entrepreneurial experience, “The Small-Business Money Game” challenges readers to rethink what it means to grow a small business — and to build with the numbers, systems and leadership required to last.Robinson “Rob” Aquino, author of “The Small-Business Money Game: The Hidden Strategies That Turn Survival Into Scale,” is a financial advisor-turned-entrepreneur. He also is the CEO of JBS Corp., where he has transformed his family’s neighborhood tax practice into a modern financial leadership firm that helps entrepreneurs build the systems, strategies, and structures to scale sustainably. As an angel investor and serial entrepreneur, Aquino has supported ventures across multiple industries, providing him with firsthand insight into the realities of building from the ground up.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

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