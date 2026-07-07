Cleve Haralson joins Nobis as Chief Administrative Officer

Cleve Haralson, Chief Administrative Officer Nobis

As Nobis continues to expand our footprint and partnerships across the country, Cleve's leadership and experience will be instrumental in supporting our growth strategy.” — Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners announced the appointment of Cleve Haralson as Chief Administrative Officer. In this role, Haralson will oversee administrative and operational functions across the organization while working closely with the Chief Executive Officer to support growth, integration, and execution throughout the Nobis portfolio.

Haralson brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience and extensive expertise in hospital development, joint ventures, capital planning, and healthcare operations. Throughout his career, he has helped develop over 50 inpatient rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals nationwide and has overseen more than two million square feet of healthcare construction projects.

"As Nobis continues to expand our footprint and partnerships across the country, Cleve's leadership and experience will be instrumental in supporting our growth strategy," said Chester Crouch, Founder and CEO of Nobis. "His deep understanding of hospital development, operations, and joint-venture partnerships makes him a valuable addition to our executive leadership team."

In addition to his development experience, Haralson has served as Chairman of the Board for more than 25 joint-venture hospitals, helping guide projects from planning and development through Medicare accreditation and operational readiness. Prior to joining Nobis, he held senior leadership positions focused on real estate, capital development, and joint-venture growth initiatives with health systems nationwide.

As Chief Administrative Officer, Haralson will help drive operational excellence, strengthen strategic partnerships, and support the continued growth of Nobis's inpatient medical rehabilitation platform.

"I am honored to join Nobis and work alongside a team that is deeply committed to advancing inpatient medical rehabilitation services," said Haralson. "Nobis has built a strong reputation for developing high-performing rehabilitation hospitals and fostering successful healthcare partnerships. I look forward to supporting the organization's continued growth and helping create opportunities to serve more patients and communities."

Haralson earned a Master of Business Administration with distinction from the University of Tennessee and a Bachelor of Science in Building Sciences from Auburn University.

About Nobis

Nobis develops, owns, operates, and manages inpatient rehabilitation hospitals across the United States. Through Nobis Rehab Management Group, the company also manages acute hospital-based inpatient rehabilitation units nationwide. With 20 rehabilitation hospitals open and eight more under construction, Nobis is led by a team with deep expertise in inpatient rehabilitation quality, compliance, and operations. The company's experienced clinical teams provide compassionate, patient-centered care in thoughtfully designed rehabilitation hospitals that help patients regain independence and return to their communities.

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