Amwins Acquires Jackson-Lloyd, Adding Non-Subscribers Insurance to ASCS Accident + Health Portfolio

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins , a leading distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the acquisition of Jackson-Lloyd, a specialist MGA dedicated to occupational loss protection. Jackson-Lloyd will join Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions (ASCS), a leading MGA and specialty insurance program creator, strengthening its growing accident + health portfolio with a program that has defined the non-subscriber insurance market in Texas for more than three decades.Founded in 1989 in Longview, Texas, by industry veteran Thomas Lloyd, Jackson-Lloyd is widely regarded as a pioneer in non-subscriber occupational accident programs. The company provides employers with comprehensive, cost-effective alternatives to the traditional workers’ compensation system for non-subscribers in Texas and exempted employers in Kansas. Jackson-Lloyd’s deep underwriting expertise and long-standing reputation in this niche market made it a natural fit for ASCS’ expanding casualty platform.“We’re excited to bring this new capability to our underwriting platform,” said Ryan Armijo, president of Amwins’ underwriting division. “Now as part of ASCS and under Andrew Kay’s leadership, we are incredibly well-positioned to help retail agents secure best-in-class non-subscriber coverage for their clients.”“Jackson-Lloyd has built an incredible business — a truly differentiated underwriting platform in a niche that demands deep expertise. Tommy and his team bring decades of specialized knowledge and paired with ASCS’s technology, actuarial capabilities and distribution reach, we see significant runway to grow this offering and deliver even more value to employers and retail partners alike,” said Andrew Kay, President of Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions.ASCS is a full-service MGA with more than 20 programs and robust expertise in delivering specialty solutions to niche markets including transportation, healthcare, public entity, PEO and professional lines. The addition of Jackson-Lloyd’s specialized non-subscriber offering deepens ASCS’ accident + health capabilities and extends its reach into an underserved segment of the market. Amwins’ proprietary technology, data analytics, actuarial expertise and national distribution network will support the continued growth and expansion of Jackson-Lloyd’s competitive product suite.“Finding the right home for Jackson-Lloyd meant finding a partner who understood what we’d built and had the resources to take it further. Amwins and ASCS checked every box — the infrastructure, the market relationships and the genuine commitment to specialty underwriting that gives me full confidence this program will continue to thrive,” said Tommy Lloyd, senior vice president, Jackson-Lloyd.Dowling Hales served as financial advisor to Jackson-Lloyd in connection with the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.###About Amwins Specialty Casualty SolutionsAmwins Specialty Casualty Solutions (ASCS) is an MGA and specialty insurance program creator, writing approximately $1 billion in annual premium across niche industries. By providing differentiated solutions, ASCS helps clients navigate the complexities of risk with confidence.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $49 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com About Jackson LloydFounded in 1989, Jackson Lloyd is a Texas-based Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in providing risk-management solutions for the Texas non-subscriber and Kansas exempt workers markets. With almost 40 years in the industry, Jackson Lloyd is recognized as a leader in designing alternative workers’ compensation plans tailored to each client.

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