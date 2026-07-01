Get paid to charge your EV in Canada: homeowners now earn 10¢ per kWh with ChargeLab Rewards

Effective July 1, 2026, ChargeLab is raising its home charging rewards in Canada

ChargeLab Rewards raises home charging payouts to 10¢ per kWh with no tiers, deposits, or waiting period — the most lucrative program of its kind across Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChargeLab , a leader in EV charger management software, is updating its ChargeLab Rewards program today, making it the most lucrative carbon credit program for Canadian homeowners.Effective immediately, all single-family homeowners enrolled in ChargeLab Rewards will earn 10¢ per kW, paid out quarterly. Unlike other carbon credit-based rebate programs, ChargeLab Rewards has no tiered system, minimum payout, or waiting period before payouts begin. Thousands of homeowners are already enrolled in ChargeLab Rewards, cumulatively earning over $400,000 per year.ChargeLab Rewards is partially supported by Canada's Clean Fuel Regulations (CFR). Credits that ChargeLab earns through CFR are reinvested in building out charging infrastructure. This includes building more EV chargers where Canadians live, work, and play. ChargeLab Rewards is an independent program—it leverages Clean Fuel Regulations but is not an official partnership with, or an extension of, the Government of Canada. Homeowners and property managers can learn more about CFR on the government’s website. ChargeLab offers numerous benefits compared to other CFR-backed programs, including:- The highest rewards with no tiers: Many programs never reach 10¢ per kWh. Those that do often require deposits or ramp-up tiers (e.g., starting at 3¢ per kWh and only reaching higher rates after years of consistent utilization).- Quarterly payouts for single-family: Some programs payout single-family homeowners annually. ChargeLab pays out every quarter, with a consistent track record of timely deposits.- Connect any OCPP EV charger: Other programs require purchasing and installing new EV chargers. ChargeLab Rewards works with existing OCPP EV chargers, including Autel, Leviton, Siemens, Wallbox, and other manufacturers.- Roaming in the ChargeLab app: Apart from Rewards payouts, EV drivers can use the ChargeLab app to access leading Canadian public charging networks like SureCharge, Filgo, Nova Scotia Power, and the Ivy Charging Network with no roaming fees.Not only do homeowners who enroll with ChargeLab earn the most lucrative rewards in the industry, they also help build more resilient EV infrastructure in Canada thanks to ChargeLab’s strict reinvestment policy. To learn more about ChargeLab Rewards for single-family, multi-family, or businesses, visit https://chargelab.co/home-charging-rewards-canada About ChargeLabChargeLab is a Canadian company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario that builds software for managing electric vehicle chargers. Its mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab helps deploy EV chargers across single-family, multi-family, workplace, destination, and public charging use cases. For more information, visit www.chargelab.co

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